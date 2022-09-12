Shooter Jennings And More Added To Rebels & Renegades Festival

Shooter Jennings, White Buffalo, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, and Claire Wright have been added to the lineup of the inaugural Rebels & Renegades Festival.

The two day festival is set to take place on October 15th and October 16th at the Monterey Fair & Event Center in Monterey, CA, the one time home to the famed Monterey Pop Festival.

Previously announced artists include Cody Jinks, Trampled by Turtles, Orville Peck, Houndmouth, The Cadillac Three, Shane Smith and The Saints, Nikki Lane, Sierra Hull, Fruition, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kat Hasty, Myron Elkins

Related Stories

Sometimes Y (Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings) Premiere 'Radio' Video

Shooter Jennings Shares Song From 'Lost Album'

Shooter Jennings Music and Merch

News > Shooter Jennings