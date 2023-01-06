The Winery Dogs Address Our 'Mad World' With New Single

Rock super group The Winery Dogs have released a music video for their new single, "Mad World", the second track from their forthcoming album, "III".
Singer/guitarist Richie Kotzen had this to say about the song, "'Get on the bus, go do the exercise' is the opening line of the song and it really sets the tone.
"The song is dealing with a certain attitude or way of thinking forced on individuals regardless of your own life experience or unique individuality. I remember a time where opposing opinions and viewpoints were more accepted. A good old healthy debate was a great thing back then.
"This song is really shining a light on how there may be certain consequences to pay if you don't think a certain way. It's also reflected in the lyric, 'You'd better bite your tongue so you sound the same.'
"It also offers a glimmer of hope in its chorus with the line 'Turn from a scar into a pearl.' So it's not all doom and gloom. There's always a chance to turn things around." Watch the video below:
