The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video

Tour poster

(ABC) The Winery Dogs released their latest video today for "Breakthrough." It's from their critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, which was released February 3 on the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard) and is available on all digital formats. The first two videos from III, "Mad World" and "Xanadu," were filmed in Los Angeles last November.



"We wanted to release a third video for the album and honestly, it wasn't easy to decide," declares Richie Kotzen. "We went with our song 'Breakthrough,' because it's already in the live set and is a song our fans have been talking about with us during our meet and greet sessions. Particularly the lyrics and the storyline, 'Because we're who we are, we'll never be what we were,' feels like it is resonating with folks. Rather than do a full-blown script video with actors, we went with a performance style video of the song. Our longtime friend and videographer, Vicente Cordero, came out to visit us on the road and we told him to 'shoot it all. Get as much footage as you can and we shall put something together.' Here it is...we hope you dig it."



The second paw of The Winery Dogs' "202III World Tour" included sold-out shows throughout Latin America, and it concludes tonight in Monterrey, Mexico. They'll head out for the third paw, West Coast U.S. dates, beginning May 17 in Los Angeles, CA at the Regent Theater before heading over to Europe for two runs in both the summer and fall. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band's official website.



Wed 5/17 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater

Thu 5/18 Anaheim, CA City National Grove

Fri 5/19 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

Sat 5/20 Ventura, CA The Ventura Theatre

Tue 5/23 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Thu 5/25 Fresno, CA Tower Theatre

Sat 5/27 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

Sun 5/28 Las Vegas, NV Count's Vamp'd



Mon 6/12 Hamburg, Germany Markthalle

Tue 6/13 Zoetermeer, Netherlands Boerderij

Thu 6/15 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Festival

Fri 6/16 Wolverhampton, England KK's Steelmill

Sat 6/17 Nottingham, England Rock City

Sun 6/18 London, England Shepherds Bush Empire

Tue 6/20 Cologne, Germany Kantine

Wed 6/21 Frankfurt, Germany Batschkapp

Thu 6/22 Milan, Italy Alcatrazz

Fri 6/23 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex

Sun 6/25 Cartagena, Spain Rock Imperium Festival

Tue 6/27 La Rochelle, France Crossroads



Tue 10/3 Newcastle, England Riverside

Wed 10/4 Glasgow, Scotland The Garage

Fri 10/6 Manchester, England Academy 2

Sat 10/7 Bristol, England Marble Factory

Sun 10/8 Norwich, England Epic Studios

Tue 10/10 Paris, France Bataclan

Wed 10/11 Sint-Niklaas, Belgium De Casino

Fri 10/13 Stockholm, Sweden Klubben

Sat 10/14 Gothenburg, Sweden Tradgam

Sun 10/15 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller

Mon 10/16 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset

Wed 10/18 Leipzig, Germany Taubchenthal

Thu 10/19 Berlin, Germany Metropol

Sat 10/21 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

Sun 10/22 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum

Tue 10/24 Brno, Czech Republic Sono

Wed 10/25 Prague, Czech Republic Palac Acropolis

Fri 10/27 Bratislava, Slovakia MMC

Sat 10/28 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra

Sun 10/29 Ljubjana, Slovenia Kino Siska

Wed 11/1 Bologna, Italy Estragon

Fri 11/3 Munich, Germany Backstage

Sat 11/4 Osnabruck, Germany Rosenhof Osnabruck

Sun 11/5 Tilburg, The Netherlands 013

Related Stories

The Winery Dogs Address Our 'Mad World' With New Single

The Winery Dogs Debut Xanadu Video

The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Announce Debut U.S. Tour

More The Winery Dogs News