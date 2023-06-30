The Winery Dogs Release 'Stars' Video

(PR) The Winery Dogs have released a music video for their latest single "Stars," which comes from their critically acclaimed and aptly named third album, III, that arrived earlier this week
Kotzen told Consequence of the clip, "During our last West Coast tour leg, we had a few days off in my neighborhood. Mike suggested we film another music video on one of the days off. Our crew brought our gear up to my house, and we set up right on the driveway and used the mountains as our backdrop.
"I was happy to do a video of the song 'Stars,' because I feel like it's one of the songs that really showcases what's special about the band, and that is our ability to improv during solo sections and feed off of each other. Even though it is a studio recording, you can really get a sense of how we interact when we're recording and writing together. It's great to have a visual to go along with our composition."
Now that they've wrapped the third paw of their "202III World Tour," which included sold-out shows throughout the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, they'll head out for the fourth paw which will take them throughout Europe beginning October 3 in Newcastle, England.
Tue 10/3 Newcastle, England Riverside
Wed 10/4 Glasgow, Scotland The Garage
Fri 10/6 Manchester, England Academy 2
Sat 10/7 Bristol, England Marble Factory
Sun 10/8 Norwich, England Epic Studios
Tue 10/10 Paris, France Bataclan
Wed 10/11 Sint-Niklaas, Belgium De Casino
Fri 10/13 Stockholm, Sweden Klubben
Sat 10/14 Gothenburg, Sweden Tradgam
Sun 10/15 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller
Mon 10/16 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset
Wed 10/18 Leipzig, Germany Taubchenthal
Thu 10/19 Berlin, Germany Metropol
Sat 10/21 Warsaw, Poland Progresja
Sun 10/22 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum
Tue 10/24 Brno, Czech Republic Sono
Wed 10/25 Prague, Czech Republic Palac Acropolis
Fri 10/27 Bratislava, Slovakia MMC
Sat 10/28 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra
Sun 10/29 Ljubjana, Slovenia Kino Siska
Tue 10/31 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7
Wed 11/1 Bologna, Italy Estragon
Fri 11/3 Munich, Germany Backstage
Sat 11/4 Osnabruck, Germany Rosenhof Osnabruck
Sun 11/5 Tilburg, The Netherlands 013
The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video
The Winery Dogs Address Our 'Mad World' With New Single
The Winery Dogs Debut Xanadu Video
The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour
AC/DC, Mellencamp, Frampton, Trucks Featured On New TV Series With- KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- more
Rolling Stones' Forty Licks Coming To Vinyl and Dolby Atmos- Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'- more
Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video- The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023- more
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023