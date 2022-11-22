.

The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-21-2022

The Winery Dogs III album art
III album art

Rock supergroup The Winery Dogs, Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan, have announced their first new album in seven years and a tour early next year to support the record.

The band will be releasing their third album, entitled "III," on February 3, 2023 on the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard), which was produced by the band and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

Fans will be get their first taste of the album with the release of the lead single, "Xanadu", on December 9th, when preorders will also open for the new effort.

Portnoy said of the track, "Coming out of the gates, that's a barnburner. It's one of the fiercest tracks on the album. At the end there, you're hearing me toss my sticks - not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done."

The band will be kicking off the supporting tour on February 15th in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre. See the dates below:

Wed 2/15 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre
Thu 2/16 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
Fri 2/17 Glenside, PA The Keswick Theatre
Sat 2/18 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre
Tue 2/21 New York, NY Sony Hall
Wed 2/22 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
Thu 2/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
Sat 2/25 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse
Sun 2/26 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
Wed 3/1 Columbus, OH King of Clubs
Thu 3/2 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Sun 3/5 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center
Mon 3/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
Thu 3/9 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
Fri 3/10 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre
Sat 3/11 Westland, MI The Token Lounge
Mon 3/13 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Hall
Tues 3/14 Harrison, OH Blue Note
Fri 3/17 Dallas, TX Amplified Live
Sat 3/18 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot
Sun 3/19 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Ballroom
Tue 3/21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Wed 3/22 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Fri 3/24 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Sat 3/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Sun 3/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
Thu 3/30 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
Fri 3/31 Hopewell, VA Hopewell Theatre
Sat 4/1 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theatre
Sun 4/2 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Tue 4/4 Ashville, NC Orange Peel
Wed 4/5 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine
Thu 4/6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

BRAZIL:
Thu 4/27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)
Fri 4/28 Curitiba, Brazil Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)
Sun 4/3 Sao Paulo, Brazil Summer Breeze Festival

Related Stories


The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour

The Winery Dogs Music and Merch

News > The Winery Dogs

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more.

Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more

Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At AMAs- Axl Rose Tributes Nazareth's Dan McCafferty- KIX Member Hospitalized- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video

Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover

Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue

Def Leppard Share Kick Video From The Stadium Tour

The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour

Failure Announce We Are Hallucinations Concert Film Stream Event

Maneskin Win Favorite Rock Song At American Music Awards

Singled Out: Grimelda's George Thorogood