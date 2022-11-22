The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour

III album art

Rock supergroup The Winery Dogs, Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan, have announced their first new album in seven years and a tour early next year to support the record.

The band will be releasing their third album, entitled "III," on February 3, 2023 on the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard), which was produced by the band and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

Fans will be get their first taste of the album with the release of the lead single, "Xanadu", on December 9th, when preorders will also open for the new effort.

Portnoy said of the track, "Coming out of the gates, that's a barnburner. It's one of the fiercest tracks on the album. At the end there, you're hearing me toss my sticks - not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done."

The band will be kicking off the supporting tour on February 15th in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre. See the dates below:

Wed 2/15 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

Thu 2/16 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

Fri 2/17 Glenside, PA The Keswick Theatre

Sat 2/18 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre

Tue 2/21 New York, NY Sony Hall

Wed 2/22 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

Thu 2/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

Sat 2/25 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

Sun 2/26 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Wed 3/1 Columbus, OH King of Clubs

Thu 3/2 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Sun 3/5 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center

Mon 3/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

Thu 3/9 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Fri 3/10 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

Sat 3/11 Westland, MI The Token Lounge

Mon 3/13 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Hall

Tues 3/14 Harrison, OH Blue Note

Fri 3/17 Dallas, TX Amplified Live

Sat 3/18 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot

Sun 3/19 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Ballroom

Tue 3/21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Wed 3/22 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Fri 3/24 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Sat 3/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Sun 3/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

Thu 3/30 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

Fri 3/31 Hopewell, VA Hopewell Theatre

Sat 4/1 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theatre

Sun 4/2 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Tue 4/4 Ashville, NC Orange Peel

Wed 4/5 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

Thu 4/6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

BRAZIL:

Thu 4/27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)

Fri 4/28 Curitiba, Brazil Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)

Sun 4/3 Sao Paulo, Brazil Summer Breeze Festival

