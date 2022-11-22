The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour

Rock supergroup The Winery Dogs, Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan, have announced their first new album in seven years and a tour early next year to support the record.
The band will be releasing their third album, entitled "III," on February 3, 2023 on the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard), which was produced by the band and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.
Fans will be get their first taste of the album with the release of the lead single, "Xanadu", on December 9th, when preorders will also open for the new effort.
Portnoy said of the track, "Coming out of the gates, that's a barnburner. It's one of the fiercest tracks on the album. At the end there, you're hearing me toss my sticks - not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done."
The band will be kicking off the supporting tour on February 15th in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre. See the dates below:
Wed 2/15 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre
Thu 2/16 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
Fri 2/17 Glenside, PA The Keswick Theatre
Sat 2/18 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre
Tue 2/21 New York, NY Sony Hall
Wed 2/22 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
Thu 2/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
Sat 2/25 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse
Sun 2/26 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
Wed 3/1 Columbus, OH King of Clubs
Thu 3/2 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Sun 3/5 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center
Mon 3/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
Thu 3/9 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
Fri 3/10 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre
Sat 3/11 Westland, MI The Token Lounge
Mon 3/13 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Hall
Tues 3/14 Harrison, OH Blue Note
Fri 3/17 Dallas, TX Amplified Live
Sat 3/18 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot
Sun 3/19 Houston, TX Warehouse Live Ballroom
Tue 3/21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Wed 3/22 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Fri 3/24 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Sat 3/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Sun 3/26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
Thu 3/30 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
Fri 3/31 Hopewell, VA Hopewell Theatre
Sat 4/1 Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theatre
Sun 4/2 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Tue 4/4 Ashville, NC Orange Peel
Wed 4/5 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine
Thu 4/6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
BRAZIL:
Thu 4/27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)
Fri 4/28 Curitiba, Brazil Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)
Sun 4/3 Sao Paulo, Brazil Summer Breeze Festival
