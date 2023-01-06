Tyler Hubbard Releases 'Me For Me' Video

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has released the "unofficial" video for his new single "Me For Me", which comes from his forthcoming self-titled debut solo album, that will arrive on January 27th.
"Me For Me" was written by Hubbard and fellow artists and friends, Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett, and was produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt.
Tyler had this to say about the track, "'Me For Me'" was written with my good buddies, Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett. We set aside a few hours and just thought we'd see what happens.
"We ended up writing 'Me For Me,' which quickly became one of my favorites because it really felt personal and real. I love when an unexpected song falls out of thin air, especially with two of your best buds.
"I couldn't wait to get into the studio with (producer) Jordan and bring the song to life." Watch the video below:
