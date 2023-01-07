We Are Scientists Share Visualizer For 'Settled Accounts'

Single art

(Reybee) We Are Scientists have shared a visualizer for their brand new single, "Settled Accounts", the latest track from their forthcoming album, "Lobes", which arrives on January 20th. Reybee sent over the following details:



"It's nice that things have come full-circle," says vocalist/guitarist Keith Murray about the band's groovy, synth-laced indie track ". "Strident old Keith would have argued that funk was the one true musical genre. And here we are, with our funkiest tune yet."

Taken from their eighth official studio album, the track brims with chiming, funk-infused guitars while its epicly soaring chorus begs for a singalong. "When I was a younger, more brazen guy, I was incredibly steadfast in my beliefs," he adds in regards to the meaning of the song. "Everything I liked was not just 'enjoyable,' but 'categorically good,' the people I hung out with were not just 'fun people,' but the 'best gang,' the ideas I subscribed to were not just 'interesting,' but 'fundamentally correct.' These days, I'm just way less sure about everything."

Murray knows he can still be a "bullheaded fool" who will stridently argue that some particular genre of music (Country Pop) is "inherently dumb," or that Matt Stone and Trey Parker's irreverently classic sports film BASEketball is probably the "most important cinematic contribution of the 1990s," but he confidently admits he never believes he's actually, "objectively right" about anything anymore, adding, "The more I live, the more I experience, and the more people deliver rhetorical smack-downs on the daily, the more I just realize I don't know anything. Anything! All of what I thought was rigorous intellectualization has kind of gotten me nowhere. I might as well just surrender and go with it."

The funky/indie-pop "Settled Accounts" arrives hot on the heels of their previous breakneck singles from 2022 ("Operator Error," "Less From You," and "Lucky Just To Be Here") and precedes the upcoming release of their eighth album Lobes and album release show (happening at Brooklyn, NYC's Brooklyn Made) on January 20th. The band will also be announcing more US dates in the coming months following the band's UK and Europe Show Lobes Tour this Spring.

The lyrics for Lobes were written over a stretch of two to three years. Though the origins of the first songs began around the same time as their 2021 album Huffy, they exist in entirely different musical universes. Lobes is expected to see the lovable and dynamic duo at their most playful and creatively free, continuing to expand upon the band's feel-good indie rock sound by exploring more of their own input on production. As Murray tells Psychedelic Baby Magazine, "We recorded Huffy and a bit of Lobes during the lockdown, at the very beginning of the pandemic. We had just started recording Huffy when everything shut down, and the owner of the studio found himself trapped in Europe for the entirety of quarantine, and we ended up having access to the recording space for longer than we had anticipated. It gave us the opportunity to really dig down and get exploratory with our production techniques," he adds. "A lot of our favorite productions ended up being the songs that we ultimately earmarked for Lobes, and when we started writing the rest of the record, we definitely wrote with an eye toward creating songs that were complementary to that sound - more electronic, dancier, ambitious in their production and arrangements, but still easy as hell to down like a spectacular, fruity cocktail on a light-up dance floor."

