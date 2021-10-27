We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour

We Are Scientists have announced that they will be launch their Come On Get Huffy Tour of North America early next year that will include 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

The band will be kicking off on February 1st in Cambridge, MA at Sonia and will wrap up on March 3rd at Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA. They are hitting the road in support of their new album "Huffy", which was released earlier this month in multiple formats including 10 different colored vinyl versions.

They shared the following on the release dates "PROUD PAPAS! 'Huffy' is out today in all its multi-splendored glory. This one took us longer than usual to create, and a magnificent effort from our label friends & management to bring to life. A giant sloshing cheers to all of them, and all of you who listen today."

Come On Get Huffy Tour Dates

2/1/2022 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia2/3/2022 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern2/4/2022 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig2/5/2022 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle2/7/2022 - Indianapolis, IN - White Rabbit Cabaret2/8/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo2/9/2022 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry2/13/2022 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Small Club2/15/2022 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall2/17/2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel2/18/2022 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues2/19/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon2/20/2022 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar2/22/2022 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake2/24/2022 - Dallas, TX - Ruins2/25/2022 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger2/26/2022 - Austin, TX - Mohawk2/28/2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl3/1/2022 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room3/2/2022 - Washington, DC - DC93/3/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

