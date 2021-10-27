.

We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-27-2021

Tour poster

We Are Scientists have announced that they will be launch their Come On Get Huffy Tour of North America early next year that will include 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

The band will be kicking off on February 1st in Cambridge, MA at Sonia and will wrap up on March 3rd at Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA. They are hitting the road in support of their new album "Huffy", which was released earlier this month in multiple formats including 10 different colored vinyl versions.

They shared the following on the release dates "PROUD PAPAS! 'Huffy' is out today in all its multi-splendored glory. This one took us longer than usual to create, and a magnificent effort from our label friends & management to bring to life. A giant sloshing cheers to all of them, and all of you who listen today."

Come On Get Huffy Tour Dates


2/1/2022 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
2/3/2022 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
2/4/2022 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig
2/5/2022 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
2/7/2022 - Indianapolis, IN - White Rabbit Cabaret
2/8/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo
2/9/2022 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
2/13/2022 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Small Club
2/15/2022 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
2/17/2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
2/18/2022 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues
2/19/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
2/20/2022 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
2/22/2022 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
2/24/2022 - Dallas, TX - Ruins
2/25/2022 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
2/26/2022 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
2/28/2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
3/1/2022 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room
3/2/2022 - Washington, DC - DC9
3/3/2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

