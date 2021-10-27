We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour

We Are Scientists have announced that they will be launch their Come On Get Huffy Tour of North America early next year that will include 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada.
The band will be kicking off on February 1st in Cambridge, MA at Sonia and will wrap up on March 3rd at Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA. They are hitting the road in support of their new album "Huffy", which was released earlier this month in multiple formats including 10 different colored vinyl versions.
They shared the following on the release dates "PROUD PAPAS! 'Huffy' is out today in all its multi-splendored glory. This one took us longer than usual to create, and a magnificent effort from our label friends & management to bring to life. A giant sloshing cheers to all of them, and all of you who listen today."
We Are Scientists Stream 'Contact High' And Announce Album
We Are Scientists Streaming New Song 'Give It Up'
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary
Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour
'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming
Underoath Team Up With Ghostemane For 'Cycle'
All That Remains Announce 'The Fall of Ideals' Anniversary Tour
We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour
Singled Out: The Man From Alphabet's Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Herbie Herbert