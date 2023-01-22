We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video

Lobes cover art

We Are Scientists have released a music video for their new single "Turn It Up", to celebrate the arrival of their brand new studio album, "Lobes".

Vocalist Keith Murray said of the new song, "We've always been a band hell-bent on delivering a good time, but even by our high standards, 'Turn It Up' is almost ludicrously bent on maximizing pleasure.

"A funky bass-line, a pumping dance beat, a synth part that puts a smirk on my face, even now - these aptly provide the musical bed for a song that espouses stripping the governor off of life's throttle (I've been led by Hollywood to believe that's a thing that speed-thirsty car enthusiasts do to their cars and also, by extension, lives).

"Sure, the verse lyrics temper the whole thing with just the slightest bit of wariness over the sustainability of an endless pursuit of overindulgence but come on: the song is only four minutes long. You can go ahead and be sensible while listening to everyone else's music."

Bassist Chris Cain said of the video, "Two complaints we've seen again and again with our video content are: 1.) 'You guys are so handsome! It's too much,' and 2.) 'There's an excess of story - I can't follow it because I'm so distracted by your disarming good looks!'

"We took those notes to heart and produced a video in which we look like monsters, and events don't connect to one another. While we were at it, we threw in some beautiful photography of our iconic hometown." See the results below:





