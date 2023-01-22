We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video

We Are Scientists have released a music video for their new single "Turn It Up", to celebrate the arrival of their brand new studio album, "Lobes".
Vocalist Keith Murray said of the new song, "We've always been a band hell-bent on delivering a good time, but even by our high standards, 'Turn It Up' is almost ludicrously bent on maximizing pleasure.
"A funky bass-line, a pumping dance beat, a synth part that puts a smirk on my face, even now - these aptly provide the musical bed for a song that espouses stripping the governor off of life's throttle (I've been led by Hollywood to believe that's a thing that speed-thirsty car enthusiasts do to their cars and also, by extension, lives).
"Sure, the verse lyrics temper the whole thing with just the slightest bit of wariness over the sustainability of an endless pursuit of overindulgence but come on: the song is only four minutes long. You can go ahead and be sensible while listening to everyone else's music."
Bassist Chris Cain said of the video, "Two complaints we've seen again and again with our video content are: 1.) 'You guys are so handsome! It's too much,' and 2.) 'There's an excess of story - I can't follow it because I'm so distracted by your disarming good looks!'
"We took those notes to heart and produced a video in which we look like monsters, and events don't connect to one another. While we were at it, we threw in some beautiful photography of our iconic hometown." See the results below:
We Are Scientists Share Visualizer For 'Settled Accounts'
We Are Scientists Announce New Album Lobes
We Are Scientists 'Operator Error' Inspired By Top Gun Argument
We Are Scientists Announce Come On Get Huffy Tour
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more
David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour
We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video
Rick Wakeman Shares 'The Dinner Party' From Upcoming Concept Album
The Queen The Greatest Series Returns With Season 2
Joe Bonamassa Adds Kenny Wayne Shepherd And More To Cruise Lineup
Revisit David Crosby Freak Flag Flying Podcast
Silent Civilian Deliver New Revenge Anthem De La Muerte
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour