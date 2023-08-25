William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Why Me Lord' Music Video

(2911) Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' have released their latest music video for "Why Me Lord" featuring Aaron McCune on bass vocals paving the way with a fresh new sound to this Kris Kristofferson classic.

"Why Me Lord," directed by Jeff Panzer, is from their three-album set, 'Golden Classics' and pays tribute to the songs that have influenced their lives throughout the years. During the recording process, it became clear to The Goldens the importance of catching these special moments on video and sharing them with their fans. "Why Me Lord" can be found on their 'Old Country Church' gospel album included in 'Golden Classics' along with 'Southern Accents' and 'Country Roads.' 'Golden Classics' is the highly anticipated three-volume set that contains over 30 songs spread across several genres that all have had an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.

"From the first time I heard Kristofferson sing "Why Me Lord," I knew it would be one of my all time favorites," shares William Lee Golden. There was a special way he delivered it without overdoing anything. The message is real to this day. We decided to have Aaron McCune take the lead on it and give it a different sound. In the end, I think it still remains something we can all relate to and Aaron's vocals fit perfectly. I hope you enjoy the video!"

"William Lee Golden has assembled a powerhouse quartet. You have that family sound with his two sons and then Aaron McCune who rounds out the bottom. Singing News is honored to have the exclusive on this video release! I know the fans will love it" - Scott Godsey, CEO and President of Singing News Brands

'Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads' and 'Old Country Church' were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites. William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash's "I Still Miss Someone," and Jim Reeves's "Welcome to My World." Chris shines on Tom Petty's "Southern Accent," while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger's hit "Hollywood Nights" and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman's "Multi-Colored Lady."

William Lee Golden and The Goldens have recently released other videos including "If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Bobbie Sue," "Old Country Church," "The Long And Winding Road," and "I Saw The Light."

Country Roads

1. I Still Miss Someone

2. Four Walls

3. Welcome To My World

4. Take Me Home Country Roads

5. You Are My Sunshine

6. The Great Speckled Bird

7. Green Green Grass Of Home

8. Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On

9. For The Good Times

10. I Saw The Light

Southern Accents

1. Take It Easy

2. Me And Bobby McGee

3. The Long And Winding Road

4. Stand By Me

5. Jambalaya

6. Peaceful Easy Feeling

7. Long Black Veil

8. Southern Accents

9. Elvira

10. Multi-colored Lady

11. Bobbie Sue

12. Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church

1. Come And Dine

2. Old Country Church

3. It's Suppertime

4. If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

5. Until Then

6. Why Me, Lord?

7. I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

8. Too Much To Gain

9. Sheltered

10. Softly And Tenderly

11. Love Lifted Me

12. Power In The Blood

