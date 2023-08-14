William Lee Golden and The Goldens Are Coming To Shoals Community Theatre

Album art

(2911) Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' are coming to Florence, Alabama to the Shoals Community Theatre on August 24 at 7:00 PM. William Lee Golden and The Goldens recently released their version of the Eagles classic, "Take It Easy," from their new 3-album set, 'Golden Classics.'

Each group member's talent shines on their version of the Eagles' hit song, and their fun-loving chemistry is heard throughout the single. 'Golden Classics' which includes 'Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads,' and 'Old Country Church,' is the highly anticipated collection that contains over 30 songs spread across several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens. Recently, William Lee Golden and The Goldens made their Grand Ole Opry debut as a family and continue to add shows throughout the country. The music video for "Take It Easy" was featured by M Music & Musicians Magazine and the single is available to download on all digital platforms now!

"I look forward to coming to Alabama with my sons, The Goldens," shares William Lee Golden. "It's always a great time sharing music that has impacted our lives throughout the years. I hope to see you there!"

'Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads' and 'Old Country Church' were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites. William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash's "I Still Miss Someone," and Jim Reeves's "Welcome to My World." Chris shines on Tom Petty's "Southern Accent," while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger's hit "Hollywood Nights" and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman's "Multi-Colored Lady."

