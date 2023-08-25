Dan + Shay Go Vegas For 'We Should Get Married' Video

(WMN) Dan + Shay have released their new single and music video called "We Should Get Married" from the duo's forthcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses, which will arrive on September 15th. The song's official music video, directed by P. Tracy, brings the party to Las Vegas' famous Little White Wedding Chapel, with "pawn shop rings" and "pink limousines" abound.

"We Should Get Married" (Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith) follows several early releases from the highly anticipated album, including current radio single "Save Me The Trouble." Praised as a "blistering performance" (Billboard), the track landed at Country radio with having the most adds (134) for the week, marking the duo's largest career add day ever, in addition to being the highest Country Aircheck debut since June 2022. Dan + Shay performed "Save Me The Trouble" and "Bigger Houses" as well as several previous hits on the 2023 Citi Concert Series on TODAY in July. Additional fan-favorite, pre-release tracks include "Heartbreak On The Map" and, most recently, "Always Gonna Be."

Bigger Houses was co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks. Recently announced as coaches for season 25 of NBC's Emmy-winning program The Voice, Dan + Shay will join Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in Spring 2024 as the first-ever coaching duo in the show's history. The pair will bring a wealth of experience to their team, with a long list of impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category's inception (2021 - "10,000 Hours," 2020 - "Speechless," 2019 - "Tequila").

Dan + Shay recently claimed their third consecutive win for Favorite Country Duo or Group at the American Music Awards, where they had swept their categories in 2020, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year. In addition, the 3x ACM Awards Duo of the Year and 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year winners were named Top Country Duo/Group at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The long-awaited new music follows the duo's record shattering, critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning, Platinum album, Good Things. Also co-produced by Smyers, the highly imaginative LP featured their most recent country radio No. 1's - the Platinum-certified hits "I Should Probably Go To Bed" and 2x Platinum "Glad You Exist," as well as the 5x Multi-Platinum global smash "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber. Good Things was also the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release and is one of the only 12 albums all-genre to be released and go Gold in 2021.

In the 10 years since they formed, Dan + Shay have garnered more than 11 billion career streams globally, multiple international No. 1 singles and 49 total RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications in the U.S. alone.

BIGGER HOUSES TRACK LISTING

1. Breakin' Up With a Broken Heart - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

2. Save Me The Trouble - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

3. Heartbreak On The Map - Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith

4. Always Gonna Be - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

5. For The Both of Us - Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

6. Then Again - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds

7. Heaven + Back - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

8. What Took You So Long - Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins

9. Missing Someone - Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson

10. We Should Get Married - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert

11. Neon Cowgirl - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley

12. Bigger Houses - Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

