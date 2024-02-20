Dan + Shay Add 30 Dates To The Heartbreak On The Map Tour!

(Warner Music Nashville) Dan + Shay add 30 new dates to extend their highly anticipated 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour! The newly announced dates, beginning July 18th, will feature support from Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.

The tour aptly receives its name from "Heartbreak On The Map," the third song, and early fan-favorite on the duo's fifth studio album, Bigger Houses which released this past September.

The first leg of the tour, featuring support from acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters, is set to kick off on February 29, 2024, in Greenville, SC just three days after Dan+ Shay make their coaching debut on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice.

Tickets to the newly announced stops will be available starting with presales beginning today at 11am local time and a Dan + Shay presale at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning February 23 at 10 AM local time.

Citi is the official card of the new THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 AM local time until Thursday, February 22 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour (2024)

^Newly Added Date

Date City, State Venue

Thu, Feb 29 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Mar 1 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu, Mar 7 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Fri, Mar 8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sat, Mar 9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Thu, Mar 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed, Mar 20 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Thu, Mar 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Mar 22 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu, Jul 18 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

Fri, Jul 19 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center^

Sat, Jul 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO^

Thu, Jul 25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Fri, Jul 26 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

Sat, Jul 27 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion^

Thu, Aug 1 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri, Aug 2 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Aug 3 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live^

Fri, Aug 9 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

Sat, Aug 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Sun, Aug 11 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Thu, Aug 15 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium^

Fri, Aug 16 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^

Sat, Aug 17 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Thu, Aug 22 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Fri, Aug 23 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sat, Aug 24 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Thu, Aug 29 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP^

Fri, Aug 30 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion^

Sat, Aug 31 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Thu, Sep 5 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

Fri, Sep 6 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Thu, Sep 12 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

Fri, Sep 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

Sat, Sep 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre^

Sun, Sep 15 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Thu, Sep 19 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

Fri, Sep 20 West Valley City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater^

Sat, Sep 21 Denver, CO Fiddlers Green Amphitheater^

Related Stories

Dan + Shay Score Their 10th No. 1 Single With 'Save Me The Trouble'

Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses

Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'

Dan + Shay Announce The Heartbreak On The Map Tour

News > Dan Shay