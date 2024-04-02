Dan + Shay Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 'Where It All Began' With Special Reissue

(Warner Music Nashville) It all began 10 years ago for 3x GRAMMY Award-winners Dan + Shay, with the release of their celebrated debut Where It All Began on April 1, 2014. In honor of every incredible moment they've celebrated over the past decade, fans will now be able to enjoy Where It All Began on vinyl for the very first time.

Autographed limited edition blue splatter vinyl can be purchased through their online merch store now (here.) with a standard physical vinyl version arriving at retail stores everywhere April 26.

In that span of 10 years, Dan + Shay has amassed 10 billion global career streams to date, 10 No.1's at country radio and more than 120 total RIAA Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications to date world-wide. They are also among only a handful of artists to join the Billions Club on Spotify by reaching 1 billion streams on the platform, an achievement that's a rarity within the country music genre.

The global superstars have single-handedly re-written country music history time and again. They are the first country duo or group to ever debut inside the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 ("10,000 Hours"), and the first artist in the streaming era to have their country album already RIAA Gold-certified at release (Bigger Houses). In addition, their record-breaking first-week streaming total for the mega hit "10,000 Hours" earned them the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

Currently delighting viewers as the first-ever coaching duo on NBC's Emmy-winning program The Voice, they are also the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category's inception and the first country artist ever to win all genre AMA Collaboration of the year.

The duo recently added 30 new dates to extend their headlining 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour to amphitheaters this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates, beginning July 18th, will feature support from Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe. The current first leg of the tour, featuring support from acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters, is set to start back up this Thursday (4/4) in Milwaukee, following multiple sold-out shows at arenas including Chicago's United Center, Fort Worth's Dickies Arena and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. They will wrap this successful first leg of dates on April 13 in Boston's famed TD Garden.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour (2024)

*with special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters

^with special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe

Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*

Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center*

Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha*

Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center*

Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center*

Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center*

Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden*

Thu, Jul 18 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

Fri, Jul 19 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center^

Sat, Jul 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO^

Thu, Jul 25 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Fri, Jul 26 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

Sat, Jul 27 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion^

Thu, Aug 1 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri, Aug 2 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Aug 3 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live^

Fri, Aug 9 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

Sat, Aug 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Sun, Aug 11 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Thu, Aug 15 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium^

Fri, Aug 16 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^

Sat, Aug 17 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Thu, Aug 22 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Fri, Aug 23 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sat, Aug 24 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Thu, Aug 29 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP^

Fri, Aug 30 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion^

Sat, Aug 31 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Thu, Sep 5 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

Fri, Sep 6 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Thu, Sep 12 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

Fri, Sep 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

Sat, Sep 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre^

Sun, Sep 15 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Thu, Sep 19 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

Fri, Sep 20 West Valley City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater^

Sat, Sep 21 Denver, CO Fiddlers Green Amphitheater^

