Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses

09-19-2023

(DKC) Spotify is celebrating the release of superstar country duo Dan + Shay's fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, by partnering with the pair for an exclusive new content series.

This week, Spotify will roll out several photo/video vignettes shot at Studio 615 in Nashville featuring Dan + Shay's playful versions of "M.A.S.H." and "Name That Song," using tracks from their new album. The campaign will also include two bespoke creative billboards that fans can visit from September 15-21 in NYC (1 Times Square) and Nashville (1406 Broadway). Check it out as it is shared here.

Bigger Houses is Dan + Shay's most intimate body of work yet, with tracks that lean into many of the duo's personal and revelatory moments from the past decade, framed within a more acoustic sound. When speaking about the new album, Dan + Shay shared, "Bigger Houses is a collection of some of our favorite songs we've ever written and recorded. Making this album honestly felt a lot like making our very first record; we started by picking up an acoustic guitar, sitting down at the piano and just telling stories. We took the time to get back to where we started, but now we have a lot more experience and it's reflected in the album. Bigger Houses feels like classic Dan + Shay but with an evolution. We're really proud of how the album turned out and are excited to finally share it with fans."

