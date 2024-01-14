Dan + Shay Score Their 10th No. 1 Single With 'Save Me The Trouble'

(Warner) Dan + Shay made their TENTH visit to the top of the Country radio airplay chart with their latest single "Save Me The Trouble" arriving at No. 1 on this weeks chart.
The "anthemic" [Rolling Stone Country] lead single from the duo's highly anticipated FIFTH studio album, Bigger Houses, finishes its run on the airplay chart with the same fanfare as it did upon arrival. At time of release (July 17, 2023), "Save Me The Trouble" was welcomed at country radio as the highest Country Aircheck debut since July 2022, with an impressive 134 adds, marking the duo's largest career add day to date. The track stood at the top of the chart with 9,412 spins this past week, the fourth highest spin count ever in Mediabase history.
The TENTH hit single, "Save Me The Trouble," sits among a lineage of career, and history, milestones for Dan + Shay including the 5x PLATINUM "10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)" which crossed the Spotify 1 BILLION streams mark last month, a rarity for Country artists, the 8x PLATINUM "Tequila," and the 6x PLATINUM "Speechless."
Dan + Shay look to bring those global hits, plus many more, to the fans as they ready The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, aptly receiving its name from the third song appearing on Bigger Houses, which was co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks.
The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to kick off February 29th in Greenville, South Carolina. Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.
The Heartbreak On The Map Tour (2024)
Date City, State Venue
Thu, Feb 29 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Mar 1 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
Sat, Mar 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Thu, Mar 7 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX
Fri, Mar 8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Sat, Mar 9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Thu, Mar 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Fri, Mar 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Sat, Mar 16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Wed, Mar 20 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Thu, Mar 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri, Mar 22 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
