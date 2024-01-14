Dan + Shay Score Their 10th No. 1 Single With 'Save Me The Trouble'

(Warner) Dan + Shay made their TENTH visit to the top of the Country radio airplay chart with their latest single "Save Me The Trouble" arriving at No. 1 on this weeks chart.

The "anthemic" [Rolling Stone Country] lead single from the duo's highly anticipated FIFTH studio album, Bigger Houses, finishes its run on the airplay chart with the same fanfare as it did upon arrival. At time of release (July 17, 2023), "Save Me The Trouble" was welcomed at country radio as the highest Country Aircheck debut since July 2022, with an impressive 134 adds, marking the duo's largest career add day to date. The track stood at the top of the chart with 9,412 spins this past week, the fourth highest spin count ever in Mediabase history.

The TENTH hit single, "Save Me The Trouble," sits among a lineage of career, and history, milestones for Dan + Shay including the 5x PLATINUM "10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)" which crossed the Spotify 1 BILLION streams mark last month, a rarity for Country artists, the 8x PLATINUM "Tequila," and the 6x PLATINUM "Speechless."

Dan + Shay look to bring those global hits, plus many more, to the fans as they ready The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, aptly receiving its name from the third song appearing on Bigger Houses, which was co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to kick off February 29th in Greenville, South Carolina. Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour (2024)

Date City, State Venue

Thu, Feb 29 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Mar 1 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu, Mar 7 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Fri, Mar 8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sat, Mar 9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Thu, Mar 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed, Mar 20 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Thu, Mar 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Mar 22 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Related Stories

Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses

Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'

Dan + Shay Announce The Heartbreak On The Map Tour

Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video

News > Dan Shay