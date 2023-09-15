Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'

(WMN) 3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay unlock the front door with today's release of their new, highly anticipated, fifth studio album Bigger Houses. Available worldwide now!
Similar to the previous songs to releases ahead of Bigger Houses, the creative-savvy duo have also readied two brand-new music videos for release, Then Again and Neon Cowgirl, bringing the combined official music video count, thus far, from Bigger Houses to eight. Fans can watch them all here.
Bigger Houses is co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks. Their brand-new single "Save Me The Trouble," which currently approaches Top 15, landed at Country radio having the most adds (134) for the week, marking the duo's largest career add day ever, in addition to being the highest Country Aircheck debut since June 2022.
With their new album now available, Dan + Shay are making plans to take the new music to the people with The Heartbreak On The Map Tour set to kick off February 2024. The 19-city tour aptly receives its title from "Heartbreak On The Map," the third song, and early fan-favorite contender, on Bigger Houses.
Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters. Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning September 19 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning September 22, 2023, at 10 am local time.
