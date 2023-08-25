Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Release Surprise Album 'Voir Dire'

(Warner) Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist surprise fans with the release of their joint album, VOIR DIRE. The 11-track album arrives as a digital collectible that fans can listen to exclusively through Gala Music with the exception of the album track "Sentry" which features rapper MIKE and is available now on all traditional streaming platforms.

The long-rumored and highly-anticipated album from Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist was discovered by fans through a scavenger hunt that consisted of a series of real-life and digital puzzles that had to be solved before the album was revealed. As fans from across the globe collaborated in online forums to piece the clues together, they unearthed easter eggs online, from Earl's pop-up at the GOLF WANG store in Los Angeles, and from events in Chicago, New York City, and London before realizing the existence of the album.

The discovery comes on the heels of Earl's 10th-anniversary celebration of his debut album, Doris, which included one-off performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and London. Released to a fever pitch of anticipation that surrounded Earl at the time (and continues to today), the album notably debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and at #2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Highlighted by signature anthems such as "Chum" and "Sunday" (feat. Frank Ocean), it was critically celebrated on year-end lists by Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, NME, Spin, XXL, and more.

Listen to VOIR DIRE and "Sentry" here.

Earl Sweatshirt x Alchemist VOIR DIRE Tracklist:

1. 100 High Street

2. Vin Skully

3. Sentry ft. Mike

4. All The Small Things

5. My Brother, The Wind

6. 27 Braids

7. Mac Deuce

8. Sirius Blac

9. Geb

10. Deadzone

11. Free the Ruler

