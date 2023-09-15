Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist, Vince Staples Share 'The Caliphate'

(Warner) In an unexpected turn of events, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist release a new track "The Caliphate'' featuring Vince Staples with the announcement that their recent Gala Music-released album VOIR DIRE will now be released wide to all digital streaming platforms on October 6th via Tan Cressida / ALC/ Warner Records.

Last month Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist surprised both the music and media landscapes at large with the release of their joint album, VOIR DIRE which arrived on the heels of lead single (and the only track to appear on Digital Streaming Platforms from the album) "Sentry" ft. Mike. Now the pair announce the entire project will be released in its original form and sequence - with three previously unreleased tracks including "Heatcheck," "The Caliphate" and "Mancala," the latter two of which feature Vince Staples.

Alongside the announcement, the duo has announced a string of November 2023 tour dates featuring Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist performing together with support slots from MIKE & Black Noi$e.

The Alchemist initially hinted that they put out a secret album on YouTube under a fake name but four years went by without any fans discovering it. Fast forward to this summer, a new series of clues led fans on a scavenger hunt that unearthed VOIR DIRE, the long-rumored and highly-anticipated album from Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist.

TOUR DATES:

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/7 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/15 - Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

11/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade

11/20 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/22 - New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/24 - Boston, MA @ Royale

11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

