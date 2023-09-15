Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist, Vince Staples Share 'The Caliphate'

(Warner) In an unexpected turn of events, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist release a new track "The Caliphate'' featuring Vince Staples with the announcement that their recent Gala Music-released album VOIR DIRE will now be released wide to all digital streaming platforms on October 6th via Tan Cressida / ALC/ Warner Records.
Last month Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist surprised both the music and media landscapes at large with the release of their joint album, VOIR DIRE which arrived on the heels of lead single (and the only track to appear on Digital Streaming Platforms from the album) "Sentry" ft. Mike. Now the pair announce the entire project will be released in its original form and sequence - with three previously unreleased tracks including "Heatcheck," "The Caliphate" and "Mancala," the latter two of which feature Vince Staples.
Alongside the announcement, the duo has announced a string of November 2023 tour dates featuring Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist performing together with support slots from MIKE & Black Noi$e.
The Alchemist initially hinted that they put out a secret album on YouTube under a fake name but four years went by without any fans discovering it. Fast forward to this summer, a new series of clues led fans on a scavenger hunt that unearthed VOIR DIRE, the long-rumored and highly-anticipated album from Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist.
TOUR DATES:
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/7 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/14 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/15 - Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live
11/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade
11/20 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/22 - New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/24 - Boston, MA @ Royale
11/27 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Release Surprise Album 'Voir Dire'
Guns N’ Roses Expand North American Tour- Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? Live' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' On The Greatest Live
Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release
Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue
KillerStar, New Band Including David Bowie's Collaborators, Share Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast
Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000