Tim McGraw Celebrates New Album On Good Morning America

08-26-2023

(ABC News' Good Morning America) Country superstar Tim McGraw joined Good Morning America's 2023 Summer Concert Series on Friday, September 25th, performing songs from his new album "Standing Room Only", which is out now.

He also performed the 1999 hit, "Something Like That". During the concert, McGraw spoke with "GMA"'s Lara Spencer about the new album, and heading out on tour next year.

