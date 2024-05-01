Tim McGraw's Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour Lives Up To Its Name

(fcc) Tim McGraw is cementing his icon status on his current Standing Room Only Tour, highlighting his impressive career and expansive discography while creating memorable moments for sold-out audiences across the country.
With nearly half a million tickets sold thus far, the tour marked the halfway point with a hometown Nashville show and the 12th time that he has played a sold-out Bridgestone Arena. The show featured a surprise special guest as Lord Stanley's Cup graced the stage and Nashville Predators fans could only cheer and hope that they will see the Cup again soon.
Sports remain omnipresent on this tour, as McGraw donned a Caitlin Clark jersey in Des Moines for the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four. And after Clark was drafted to the WNBA's Indiana Fever, he wore her new jersey at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse show in Indianapolis to celebrate her new home-stadium.
Beyond his love of sports, McGraw also honored his musical history on the 20th anniversary of his genre-bending collaboration "Over and Over," McGraw brought Nelly on stage in St. Louis to perform the iconic track.
The Standing Room Only Tour features a wide array of opening acts including Abby Anderson, Heartwreckers, Randall King, Landon Parker, Peytan Porter, Restless Road, Track45, Timothy Wayne, and The Woods - who kicked off last night's show in Jacksonville. GRAMMY-Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce joins the McGraw on all dates as a special guest and direct support.
Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024
May 2+ - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
May 3+ - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
May 4+ - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
May 9++ - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
May 10++ - Boston, MA - TD Garden
May 11++ - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16++ - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17++ - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 18++ - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30≠ - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
May 31≠ - Chicago, IL - United Center
June 1≠ - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
June 6≠ - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7≠ - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
June 8≠ - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
June 13≠≠ - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 14≠≠ - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 15≠≠ - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20*** - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 21*** - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
June 22*** - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 27*** - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
June 28*** - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
June 29*** - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Carly Pearce appears on all dates; opening acts noted below:
+Abby Anderson
++Landon Parker
≠Heartwreckers
≠≠Peytan Porter
***Timothy Wayne
