Tim McGraw Delivers 'One Bad Habit' Video As The Standing Room Only Tour Launches

(fcc) Tim McGraw has released a music video for his new single "One Bad Habit" as he kicked off his first arena tour in 7-years with a sold-out, unforgettable performance at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. With a captivating, massive production, and a set list pulling from an impressive 47 #1 hits, fans can expect this tour to provide them with a high-energy night of fun leaving them with memories to last a lifetime.
Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sports Illustrated (a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group), The Standing Room Only Tour runs through June with 44 more shows across North America. Planet Fitness, home of the Judgement Free Zone, joins the tour as the sponsor of the McGraw Mobile Gym.
Following the iconic kick-off to a tour years in the making, the music video for McGraw's recent single "One Bad Habit" arrives today - watch below. Compiled from intimate videos of McGraw and wife Faith Hill through the years, including from their time together on tour, the music video highlights the honest and heartfelt lyrics of the song. Written by Marc Beeson, Aaron Eshuis and Tony Lane, the single is quickly approaching Top 30 across the Country Singles radio chart.
Standing Room Only Tour 2024
Date - City - Venue
March 14* - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15* - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
March 16* - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
March 21* - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
March 22* - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
March 23* - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
March 27** - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
March 29** - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
March 30** - Eugene, OR - University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4** - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
April 5** - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
April 6** - Boise, ID - Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 11^ - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 12^ - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
April 13^ - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
April 18^^ - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19^^ - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 20^^ - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 25+ - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
April 26+ - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
April 27+ - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
May 2+ - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
May 3+ - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
May 4+ - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
May 9++ - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
May 10++ - Boston, MA - TD Garden
May 11++ - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16++ - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17++ - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 18++ - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30= - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
May 31= - Chicago, IL - United Center
June 1= - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
June 6= - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7= - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
June 8= - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
June 13== - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 14== - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 15== - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20*** - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 21*** - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
June 22*** - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 27*** - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
June 28*** - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
June 29*** - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Carly Pearce appears on all dates; opening acts noted below:
*The Woods
**Restless Road
^Track45
^^Randall King
+Abby Anderson
++Landon Parker
=Heartwreckers
==Peytan Porter
***Timothy Wayne
