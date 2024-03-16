Tim McGraw Delivers 'One Bad Habit' Video As The Standing Room Only Tour Launches

(fcc) Tim McGraw has released a music video for his new single "One Bad Habit" as he kicked off his first arena tour in 7-years with a sold-out, unforgettable performance at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. With a captivating, massive production, and a set list pulling from an impressive 47 #1 hits, fans can expect this tour to provide them with a high-energy night of fun leaving them with memories to last a lifetime.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sports Illustrated (a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group), The Standing Room Only Tour runs through June with 44 more shows across North America. Planet Fitness, home of the Judgement Free Zone, joins the tour as the sponsor of the McGraw Mobile Gym.

Following the iconic kick-off to a tour years in the making, the music video for McGraw's recent single "One Bad Habit" arrives today - watch below. Compiled from intimate videos of McGraw and wife Faith Hill through the years, including from their time together on tour, the music video highlights the honest and heartfelt lyrics of the song. Written by Marc Beeson, Aaron Eshuis and Tony Lane, the single is quickly approaching Top 30 across the Country Singles radio chart.

Standing Room Only Tour 2024

Date - City - Venue

March 14* - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15* - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

March 16* - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

March 21* - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 22* - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

March 23* - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

March 27** - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

March 29** - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 30** - Eugene, OR - University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4** - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

April 5** - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

April 6** - Boise, ID - Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena

April 11^ - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 12^ - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

April 13^ - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 18^^ - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19^^ - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 20^^ - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 25+ - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

April 26+ - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

April 27+ - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 2+ - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 3+ - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

May 4+ - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

May 9++ - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

May 10++ - Boston, MA - TD Garden

May 11++ - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16++ - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17++ - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 18++ - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30= - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

May 31= - Chicago, IL - United Center

June 1= - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

June 6= - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7= - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

June 8= - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

June 13== - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 14== - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

June 15== - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20*** - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 21*** - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

June 22*** - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 27*** - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

June 28*** - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

June 29*** - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Carly Pearce appears on all dates; opening acts noted below:

*The Woods

**Restless Road

^Track45

^^Randall King

+Abby Anderson

++Landon Parker

=Heartwreckers

==Peytan Porter

***Timothy Wayne

Related Stories

Tim McGraw Expands His Standing Room Only Tour

Train and Tim McGraw To Rock City Parks Foundation Dinner & Concert Benefit

Tim McGraw Celebrates New Album On Good Morning America

Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour

News > Tim McGraw