Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour

(fcc) Tim McGraw wrapped up his Standing Room Only Tour with a final sold-out show at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Saturday, June 29. The 45-date arena tour highlighted the country icon's impressive career and expansive discography while creating memorable moments for sold-out audiences across the country.

With almost half a million tickets sold, McGraw has captivated fans not only with his music this tour but also with surprise guests and creating memorable city-specific moments. McGraw first surprised fans in St. Louis by celebrating the 20th anniversary of his genre-bending collaboration "Over and Over," bringing out Nelly in his hometown for a special performance of the track. In Nashville, during what was his 12th sold-out Bridgestone Arena, Lord Stanley's Cup made an appearance on stage during McGraw's performance of "I Like It, I Love It" - a classic for country music and Nashville Predators fans alike.

Throughout the tour McGraw honored numerous sports heroes in their respective cities. At his Des Moines show, McGraw donned a Caitlin Clark jersey just in time for the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four. Later on during the tour, when Clark was drafted to the WNBA's Indiana Fever, he wore her new jersey at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse show in Indianapolis to celebrate her new home-stadium. At his Philadelphia show, McGraw honored his late-father Tug McGraw who played for the Philadelphia Phillies when they won the World Series in 1980. On stage he wore a shirt that featured his father's number 45 and his famous slogan "Ya Gotta Believe" in addition to his World Series championship ring.

he Standing Room Only Tour also featured a wide array of opening acts including Abby Anderson, Heartwreckers, Randall King, Landon Parker, Peytan Porter, Restless Road, Track45, Timothy Wayne, and The Woods. GRAMMY-Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce joined on all dates as a special guest and direct support.

Related Stories

Tim McGraw's Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour Lives Up To Its Name

Tim McGraw Delivers 'One Bad Habit' Video As The Standing Room Only Tour Launches

Tim McGraw Expands His Standing Room Only Tour

Train and Tim McGraw To Rock City Parks Foundation Dinner & Concert Benefit

More Tim McGraw News