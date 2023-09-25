Tim McGraw Expands His Standing Room Only Tour

(fcc) Three-time Grammy Award winning superstar Tim McGraw's highly anticipated headline 2024 Standing Room Only Tour is about to get even bigger, with the announcement of 11 new dates:

March 22, 2024 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 23, 2024 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

April 11, 2024 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 27, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 2, 2024- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 3, 2024 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 4, 2024 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 10, 2024 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 14, 2024 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

June 29, 2024 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Tickets for the new shows will be on sale starting Friday, September 29 at 10am local time in each market. Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour launches March 14, 2024 and will hit arenas across 40+ cities. The trek will feature GRAMMY-Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce on all dates as a special guest.

Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the Standing Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw. Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his recently released 17th studio album Standing Room Only, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.

Standing Room Only was released August 25, 2023 via Big Machine Records. The album's title track, "Standing Room Only," is currently top 10 at Country Radio and climbing the charts, and marks his 92nd career chart entry. McGraw celebrated the release of the new album with true standing room only performances of new songs on Good Morning America's 2023 Summer Concert Series from New York City's Central Park.

Last month, McGraw was honored with the ACM Icon Award at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. The ceremony was held August 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and aired on FOX on Monday, September 18.

Tomorrow night, the Nashville Songwriters Association International will honor McGraw with the President's Keystone Award, in recognition for his significant contributions to the industry for the betterment of all songwriters.

Throughout his career, McGraw has amassed 69 Top 10s and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks at #1 with all titles, totaling 73 weeks, and holds the record for second-most #1 albums in the U.S. just behind George Strait.

Pearce most recently ushered in the next chapter of her musical career with the June release of her acclaimed single "We Don't Fight Anymore," featuring Chris Stapleton, which has received high praise from fans and critics alike. With four number one hits and dozens of accolades already under her belt, the 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year and 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and is showing no signs of slowing down. Next week, Pearce will embark on her headline Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, beginning October 5 in New York City and concluding November 18 in Detroit, MI.

Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates

