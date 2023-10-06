Carly Pearce Goes 'Heels Over Head' With New Single

(fcc) Following the launch of her headline Country Music Made Me Do It Tour at The Town Hall in New York City last night, GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Carly Pearce releases brand new song "Heels Over Head" via Big Machine Records.

The tour continues tonight in Boston, MA and will make stops in St. Louis, Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit, among others, through November 18. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis join as support on select dates.

Ahead of the tour's kick-off, Pearce stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "Country Music Made Me Do It" - her love letter to country music - during the show's first week back on the air.

The performance followed Pearce's two nominations at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, which took place on September 28 at the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. In addition to her nominations, Pearce graced the stage multiple times throughout the night: as a presenter, speaking about her favorite Opry moment with fellow country music artists, and as a performer when she took the stage for the debut performance of "Country Music Made Me Do It."

Carly Pearce - The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

^Adam Doleac

*Hannah Ellis

+No support

Date - City - Venue

October 5, 2023 - New York, NY - The Town Hall^

October 6, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

October 7, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore^

October 12, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

October 13, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*

October 14, 2023 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino+

October 20, 2023 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues^

October 21, 2023 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater^

October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern^

November 1, 2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre^

November 2, 2023 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center^

November 4, 2023 - Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino ^

November 16, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre ^

November 17, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe Live ^

November 18, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ^

About Carly Pearce

Related Stories

Carly Pearce Premieres Video For 'We Don't Fight Anymore' featuring Chris Stapleton

Carly Pearce Expands Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

Carly Pearce Delivers 'Country Music Made Me Do It'

Carly Pearce Announces The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

More Carly Pearce News