Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce shares a final preview of her highly anticipated fourth studio album hummingbird (Big Machine Records), ahead of its June 7 arrival, with new song "fault line."

A self-proclaimed country music purist, Pearce's musical sensibilities are on full display with "fault line" as she delivers a traditional country groove and clever lyrics penned alongside Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds.

"Some of my favorite songs were in the era of Tammy Wynette and George Jones," said Pearce. "'fault line' is my take on writing one of those classic, 'I'm gonna rip your head off' country songs. The playful angst in this song makes it one of my favorite moments on the record."

Pearce also released the song's accompanying video today, the latest in her "through the lens" series. Watch the new visual below.

Produced by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, hummingbird marks Pearce's debut as a co-producer and fully represents her new musical chapter - one of forward motion encompassed by the symbolism of the hummingbird, representing the album's themes of growth, humility, understanding, playfulness, and optimism. The 14-track collection features Pearce's GRAMMY-nominated, Top 10 bound, GOLD-certified single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, as well as the recently released fan favorite "my place" and the stirring title track "hummingbird."

North American fans can catch Pearce on the road as direct support for all dates of Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only arena tour, and on the Nissan Stadium Main Stage at CMA Fest on June 9 in Nashville, TN. International fans can see Pearce on her upcoming headlining hummingbird 2025 uk/eu tour, kicking off February 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The 14-city tour includes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and more before concluding on February 28 in Dublin.

hummingbird Track List

"country music made me do it" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"truck on fire" | Written by Carly Pearce, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley

"still blue" | Written by Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

"heels over head" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton | Written by Carly Pearce, Pete Good, Shane McAnally

"rock paper scissors" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

"oklahoma" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

"my place" | Written by Carly Pearce, Lauren Hungate, Jordan Reynolds

"things I don't chase" | Written by Robyn Dell'Unto, Kat Higgins, Ava Supplesa

"woman to woman" | Written by Carly Pearce, Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate

"fault line" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

"pretty please" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"trust issues" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

"hummingbird" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

