Carly Pearce Following Chris Stapleton Collab With 'truck on fire'

07-08-2024 11:10 AM EDT

(fcc) Carly Pearce is celebrating a successful wrap of 45 sold-out dates as direct support for Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour, as well as the album's lead single "we don't fight anymore" feat. Chris Stapleton becoming her latest Top 5 hit. Keeping up the momentum, Pearce announces her next single "truck on fire" officially impacting Country Radio on July 29.

"No one wants to be cheated on, but everyone wants to seek revenge," says Pearce of "truck on fire." " I wrote this song for every girl who has gone through a similar situation and dreams of wreaking havoc on her ex.

"I got the opportunity to perform the song live while on tour with Tim McGraw and the way the fans have embraced it has blown me away every single time. I couldn't think of a better song to make my next single."

Blending traditional country sounds with deeply personal storytelling filled with honesty and wit, hummingbird showcases Pearce's transformative journey through loss and growth and marks her debut as a co-producer alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. hummingbird marks Pearce's emergence from the storm - stronger than ever - and highlights her rebuilding process and newfound joy, drawing inspiration from the hummingbird's symbolism of healing, hope, and resilience.

