Watch Carly Pearce's Through The Lens Video For New Single 'my place'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce releases her eagerly awaited track "my place" from her fourth studio album hummingbird, set for a June 14 release via Big Machine Records. Pearce also released the song's accompanying video today, the latest in her "through the lens" series.

While on the road, Pearce teased "my place" which immediately resonated with audiences and became a fan favorite, sparking anticipation for its release. One of Pearce's personal favorites on the upcoming record, "my place" describes someone reckoning with the fact that their ex has moved on and is starting to build a new life without them. Instead of feigning indifference, Pearce acknowledges her insecurities and tries to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

"I wrote this song about a dream I had long before the relationship I was in ended, but I knew that it would," said Pearce. "It's hard to watch people move on and realize your heart can't live there anymore, but that realization is the beginning of the healing process."

Produced by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, hummingbird marks Pearce's debut as a co-producer and fully represents her new musical chapter - one of forward motion - as she fully leans into her authentic country sound encompassed by the symbolism of the hummingbird, representing the album's themes of growth, humility, understanding, playfulness, and optimism.

Discussing her inspirations for the hummingbird album, Pearce previously shared, "I have lived a lot of life in the last few years. Entering a new decade has brought a lot of maturity, growth, heartache, and healing. I am still a work in progress, but these songs represent my honesty, playfulness, and openness to keep growing."

The full album track list is below which includes Pearce's GRAMMY-nominated, Top 15-and-rising, GOLD-certified single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, as well as the recently released, stirring title track "hummingbird."

North American fans can catch Pearce on the road as direct support for all dates of Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only arena tour, and on the Nissan Stadium Main Stage at CMA Fest on June 9 in Nashville, TN. International fans can see Pearce on her upcoming headlining hummingbird 2025 uk/eu tour, kicking off February 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The 14-city tour includes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and more before concluding on February 28 in Dublin.

hummingbird Track List

"country music made me do it" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"truck on fire" | Written by Carly Pearce, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley

"still blue" | Written by Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

"heels over head" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton | Written by Carly Pearce, Pete Good, Shane McAnally

"rock paper scissors" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

"oklahoma" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

"my place" | Written by Carly Pearce, Lauren Hungate, Jordan Reynolds

"things I don't chase" | Written by Robyn Dell'Unto, Kat Higgins, Ava Supplesa

"woman to woman" | Written by Carly Pearce, Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate

"fault line" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

"pretty please" | Written by Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"trust issues" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

"hummingbird" | Written by Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds

