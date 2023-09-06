Terra Lightfoot Releases 'Someone Else's Feelings' Video

(The GreenRoom) Terra Lightfoot's newest single may have been written in a cemetery, but its message is far from death. Written in London during AmericanaFest UK, "Someone Else's Feelings" dives into how powerful other's words can be in our own mind, sometimes trumping one's own feelings or emotions.

"I remember standing in a room full of songwriters and someone was talking about doing an upcoming Bob Dylan tribute night, and they said 'Isn't it just so easy to sing someone else's feelings?' I excused myself and went to an old cemetery across the road from the venue, and the song fell out amongst a few British teenagers who were up to no good nearby," Lightfoot explains, "'Someone Else's Feelings,' to me, was written about how we sometimes let other people's opinions and feelings dictate how we feel about a situation. Sometimes we make excuses for other people, or we don't speak up when we know someone is saying something we don't agree with. The phrase in the last verse 'Hung that picture in the hall' is about how we sometimes carry other people's opinions and words with us into our own worlds, and sometimes hold them in higher regard than our own emotions."

"Someone Else's Feelings" is from Lightfoot's forthcoming record Healing Power, coming October 13 via Sonic Unyon. Following the success of 2020's Consider The Speed-which was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Jay Newland at Memphis' legendary Royal Studios-Lightfoot found herself under a tree in Austria's Limestone Alps, ahead of a string of solo European dates and just a third of the way into a sprawling world tour. The tree ultimately became emblematic of the next chapter of Lightfoot's artistic journey, as well as the cover of her sixth album.

