Terra Lightfoot Shares New Song 'Come Back Around'

(The GreenRoom) Acclaimed Canadian musician Terra Lightfoot is gearing up to release her new album Healing Power this Friday, but fans can hear the album's latest single "Come Back Around" today. "Come Back Around" was written in a public parking lot in Toronto on the bright shores of Lake Ontario--Lightfoot had parked her tour bus there hoping to find some writing inspiration for Healing Power and ended up with two of the tracks listeners can hear on the record (along with "Need You Tonight.")
Lightfoot explains, "I think the intention of doing the right thing doesn't always work out the way we want it to. For me, the biggest takeaway from this song is that it's helpful to know that you can always get back up after you make a mistake. The lesson you were supposed to learn will still be there waiting for you until you're ready to try again."
Following the success of Consider The Speed-which was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Jay Newland at Memphis' legendary Royal Studios-Lightfoot found herself under a tree in Austria's Limestone Alps, ahead of a string of solo European dates and just a third of the way into a sprawling world tour. The tree ultimately became emblematic of the next chapter of Lightfoot's artistic journey, Healing Power, as well as the cover image.
Later this month, Lightfoot heads to the States with fellow Canadian Ariel Posen; see below for a full list of October tour dates in Texas and along the West Coast.
Healing Power Tracklist:
1. Cross Border Lovers
2. Need You Tonight
3. Long Way Down
4. Someone Else's Feelings
5. Kept You In My Pocket
6. The Only One Of Your Kind
7. Come Back Around
8. Anyone But Me
9. Fired My Man
10. Penchant For Love
11. You Don't Get Me Now
12. Out of Time
Catch Terra Lightfoot Live, Supporting Ariel Posen:
Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada
Oct 19 - Austin, TX - Parish
Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park
Oct 22 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
Oct 26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Oct 27 - Seattle, WA - High Dive
Terra Lightfoot Gets A little Sassy With 'Kept You In My Pocket'
Terra Lightfoot Releases 'Someone Else's Feelings' Video
Terra Lightfoot To Deliver 'Healing Power' In October
