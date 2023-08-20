Terra Lightfoot To Deliver 'Healing Power' In October

(The GreenRoom) "There was a sense of freedom, both personally and creatively, that struck me while I was writing this record," acclaimed Canadian artist Terra Lightfoot says of her new record, Healing Power, set for release on October 13th via Sonic Unyon Records. Following the success of 2020's Consider The Speed-which was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Jay Newland at Memphis' legendary Royal Studios-Lightfoot found herself under a tree in Austria's Limestone Alps, ahead of a string of solo European dates and just a third of the way into a sprawling world tour. The tree ultimately became emblematic of the next chapter of Lightfoot's artistic journey, as well as the cover of her sixth album.

"The story," Lightfoot says, "is that everything comes back around. It was my idea to call the record Healing Power, and I thought of the most healing place that I knew in the world. That tree taught me about perseverance. It was the only tree living at that altitude. It just kept growing. And I knew I had to be like that too: just to keep growing and changing."

Lightfoot is giving an early look into Healing Power ahead of its October 13th release with "Cross Border Lovers," a catchy, guitar-driven rocker that was inspired by real-life love stories from fans. "I played a show in Calgary where two separate couples came to the merch table, one after another, and shared stories of being separated in two different countries for months while pandemic restrictions were more strict," Lightfoot explains, "Both couples used to listen to a specific song of mine to feel connected to each other. Of course, I was super touched. And because they came up one after the other, their situations really struck me. I wrote the words 'cross border lovers' on the back of my merch settlement sheet that night. At a friend's cottage a month later, I sat down to write, looked at those words, and the song and melody fell out so quickly I could barely write it."

