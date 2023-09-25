Terra Lightfoot Gets A little Sassy With 'Kept You In My Pocket'

(The GreenRoom) "The vibe on this one is a little sassy. I love the guitar solo-it's right in your face-and the whole song makes me feel like dancing," Terra Lightfoot explains of her new single "Kept You In My Pocket." Lyrically, Lightfoot dives into all of the emotions of caring for someone but not being able to be together, "Choosing to remain in that daydream state when you can't be together; I think the song is sort of dreamy with the piano tones and the blasting guitar solo. It's like a dream in a dark dance club."

Lightfoot had originally recorded the song in Memphis while cutting her acclaimed 2020 album Consider The Speed, but it didn't make the record and eventually got buried. When heading into the studio to record her new record Healing Power-out October 13 via Sonic Unyon-Lightfoot resurrected the song, bringing it to producer Gus Van Go. Van Go not only brought a renewed perspective to the track, they ended up with a vision and direction for the track within a day, which would become one of the biggest moments on the record. "The lovely thing about my relationship with Gus is that I feel safe to try things vocally that I wouldn't normally do," Lightfoot explains, "I felt so comfortable in the studio and was really able to push myself to get crazy vocal takes. just went for it and tried belting out the choruses and that's what you hear on the recording. I think 'Kept You in My Pocket' has become the slowburn dance party track on the record. Every time we'd put it on in the studio, Gus and I would start to move in front of the speakers."

Following the success of Consider The Speed-which was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Jay Newland at Memphis' legendary Royal Studios-Lightfoot found herself under a tree in Austria's Limestone Alps, ahead of a string of solo European dates and just a third of the way into a sprawling world tour. The tree ultimately became emblematic of the next chapter of Lightfoot's artistic journey, Healing Power, as well as the cover image. Pre-order or pre-save the album ahead of its release right HERE.

Next month, Lightfoot will support fellow Canadian Ariel Posen at a handful of shows in Texas and along the West Coast--see below for a full list of October dates.

Healing Power Tracklist:

1. Cross Border Lovers

2. Need You Tonight

3. Long Way Down

4. Someone Else's Feelings

5. Kept You In My Pocket

6. The Only One Of Your Kind

7. Come Back Around

8. Anyone But Me

9. Fired My Man

10. Penchant For Love

11. You Don't Get Me Now

12. Out of Time

Catch Terra Lightfoot Live, Supporting Ariel Posen:

Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

Oct 19 - Austin, TX - Parish

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park

Oct 22 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Oct 26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Oct 27 - Seattle, WA - High Dive

