Terra Lightfoot Delivers 'Healing Power'

(The GreenRoom) With Healing Power, Terra Lightfoot showcases her considerable clout as a diverse songsmith, delivering a stunning collection that represents a career high. Out now via Sonic Unyon Records, Healing Power is Lightfoot's sixth studio release and third outing with producer Gus van Go. From lessons in patience ("Come Back Around") to lyrics directly inspired by fans ("Cross Border Lovers") to dreamy sonic soundscapes ("Kept You In My Pocket"), the 12 songs on Healing Power are Lightfoot's charismatic and dynamic tour de force.

Following the success of 2020's Consider The Speed, Lightfoot found herself under a tree in Austria's Limestone Alps, ahead of a string of solo European dates and just a third of the way into a sprawling world tour. The tree ultimately became emblematic of the next chapter of Lightfoot's artistic journey, Healing Power, as well as the cover art of the CD and vinyl.

Healing Power has been hailed by fans and critics alike, including PopMatters who rated the album 8/10, writing, "The liveliness of Terra Lightfoot's singing and playing infectiously charms her songs...the vibrancy of her performances reveals the best way to deal with life's difficulties is with a smile or even a laugh. The album itself is the brass ring." Americana Highways dubbed the record "B-12 vitamin-driven" and compared the collection to the likes of icons Billy Joel and Creedence Clearwater Revival, commenting, "The music stands out...dynamic percussion, pop-melodic currency, liquidity in the guitars and Terra's voice is an exercise in excitement." In Glide Magazine's album review, Jim Hynes nodded at the album's symbolism, writing that Lightfoot was "continuing [her] trajectory" and noting that Healing Power is "effusively buoyant & catchy."

Fans in Texas and along the West Coast have the chance to see these special songs live starting next Wednesday, when Lightfoot kicks off her US tour with fellow Canadian Ariel Posen in Dallas.

Catch Terra Lightfoot Live, Supporting Ariel Posen:

Oct 18 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

Oct 19 - Austin, TX - Parish

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park

Oct 22 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

Oct 26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Oct 27 - Seattle, WA - High Dive

Stream or purchase Healing Power in its entirety HERE.

