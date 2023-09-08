Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video

(WMN) 3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay are aces when it comes to pulling our heartstrings, one song at a time. Today the band doubles down on that skillset with their new song "For The Both of Us."

Always one to blend their music seamlessly with visuals, the band has also released their emotionally charged official music video that will warm the most stubborn of hearts. Once again, the duo tapped P. Tracy to direct, but this time both band members offer home footage from their own, individual, wedding ceremonies to the cinematic experience.

"For The Both of Us" (Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds) is the sixth song to release ahead of the duo's highly anticipated, fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, available 9/15 worldwide. Prior songs to release early include current radio single "Save Me The Trouble." Praised as a "blistering performance" (Billboard), the track landed at Country radio with having the most adds (134) for the week, marking the duo's largest career add day ever, in addition to being the highest Country Aircheck debut since June 2022.

The band begins to knock on the door of their Bigger Houses album release week by visiting the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa this Saturday 9/9 to perform LIVE on ESPN's College Gameday at 9am ET before the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns step on the gridiron.

Bigger Houses, co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks, is due September 15 via Warner Music Nashville. Fans can now pre-order special edition vinyl versions of the album, available only by visiting the official Dan + Shay website.

Recently announced as coaches for season 25 of NBC's Emmy-winning program The Voice, Dan + Shay will join Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in Spring 2024 as the first-ever coaching duo in the show's history. The pair will bring a wealth of experience to their team, with a long list of impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category's inception (2021 - "10,000 Hours," 2020 - "Speechless," 2019 - "Tequila").

Related Stories

Dan + Shay Go Vegas For 'We Should Get Married' Video

Dan + Shay Share New Track 'Always Gonna Be'

Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio

Dan + Shay Return With New Music

More Dan Shay News