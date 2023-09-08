Russell Dickerson Unplugs For 'God Gave Me A Girl'

(TGR) Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson today releases an acoustic version of his current single, "God Gave Me A Girl." Currently a top-ten-and-rising single at country radio, the acoustic version features simplified, piano-focused instrumentation that allows Dickerson's rich vocals to shine.

Known as a track that "embraces the natural femininity of a love song, offset with a touch of grit," (Billboard), Dickerson drew inspiration from his wife Kailey when writing the song alongside Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, and Chase McGill.

In addition to releasing an acoustic version of "God Gave Me A Girl," Dickerson also recently dropped a music video to accompany the original track - watch HERE. The hitmaker is currently gearing up to hit the road for his "Big Wheels & Backroads" Tour which starts Sept. 21 in Philadelphia.

