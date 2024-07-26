Watch Russell Dickerson Perform 'Bones' On GMA3

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson brought his newest single "Bones" to GMA3 on Thursday morning (July 25). Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte and Parker Welling, "Bones" seamlessly blends soul-mate symphonies with epic country devotion.
With over 77 adds at country radio, "Bones" is Russell Dickerson's biggest 1st week count; shattering his previous high of 52, while critics are also praising the hit-makers latest track:
"Russell Dickerson, the country sensation with a heart as big as his smile, doesn't just sing songs; he weaves tales of positivity and love, inviting listeners to embrace the beauty around them." All Country News
"gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion" + "5 Must-Hear New Country Songs" Billboard
"Bones offers a new and innovative twist on the typical country love song." Men's Journal
"Best New Country Song" Holler
"Songs you need to know" Rolling Stone
"gothic love song masquerading as a country-pop banger" PopCulture
"dynamic force in modern country music" Entertainment Focus
"This may be Dickerson's most special song yet." Country Now
"It is a beautiful track that will most likely become a popular 2024-2025 wedding song for doting couples." Country Swag
Dickerson continues his time on the road this summer with packed high-energy performances at fairs, festivals, and shows across the country including dates on Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour 2024 and will close the season headlining his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" in the UK
