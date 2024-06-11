Russell Dickerson Earns 12 BMI Millionaire Certificates

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson earns 12 BMI Millionaire Certificates during his "Good Day Cafe" Raising Canes event on Thursday (6/6) at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Downtown Nashville.

The new certifications come on the heels of Dickerson's previous chart success including "God Gave Me A Girl" (1 Million Airplays), "Home Sweet" (1 Million Airplays), "Every Little Thing" (2 Million Airplays), "Love You Like I Use To" (3 Million Airplays), and "Blue Tacoma" (3 Million Airplays).

In addition, the BMI ceremony included Dickerson teaming up with Raising Canes and inspired by his latest hit single "Good Day To Have A Great Day," the "Good Day Cafe" event brought forth contagious positive energy. Fans from all around enjoyed exclusive merchandise, the chance for a meet-and-greet, and a food truck.

Dickerson continues his growing collection of achievements with newly released track, "Good Day To Have A Great Day". Written by Russell Dickerson, Jesse Frasure, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata, the upbeat track is an ode to the hitmaker's positive outlook on life and spreads the message that every day is worth celebrating. Dickerson will hit the road this summer with shows across the country including on Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour 2024 and is gearing up for his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" heading to the UK and Europe this summer.

