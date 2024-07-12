Russell Dickerson Celebrates His Wife With 'Bones'

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson today releases his new single, "Bones," a heartfelt love song that echoes his unwavering love and dedication to his wife. Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte and Parker Welling, the song seamlessly blends soul-mate symphonies with epic country devotion, delivering an uplifting and dance-worthy hit. He'll debut the new track Monday (7/15) on GMA3, which follows Wednesday morning's performance on Good Morning America of his recently released infectious anthem "Good Day To Have a Good Day."

"I haven't felt this way about a song since my first single 'Yours,'" says Dickerson about "Bones." "When my wife and I first got together I was a gamble but she bet her life on me so this song is my promise of forever to her."

Catch Dickerson on the road this summer with shows across the country at fairs & festivals, including Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour 2024 and will close the season headlining his "Good Day To Have A Great Tour" launching the tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Aug. 23rd and continue the tour through the next month, hitting a total of 7 cities across Europe

