Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum selling artist Russell Dickerson has the most added song at Country Radio this week with more than 77 stations on-board for his newest single "Bones." The heartfelt love song echoes his unwavering love and dedication to his wife.

Named as "Dickerson's most special song yet" (Country Now) the new single seamlessly blends soul-mate symphonies with epic country devotion, delivering an uplifting and dance-worthy hit.

"Russell Dickerson, the country sensation with a heart as big as his smile, doesn't just sing songs; he weaves tales of positivity and love, inviting listeners to embrace the beauty around them." - All Country News

"gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion" - Billboard

"gothic love song masquerading as a country-pop banger" - PopCulture

"It is a beautiful track that will most likely become a popular 2024-2025 wedding song for doting couples." - Country Swag

"Russell Dickerson is truly one of the most underrated entertainers in the country music genre. He continues to crank out hit after hit, while growing his loyal fanbase exponentially" - Country Swag

Russell Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of" (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including "Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma" (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and "She Likes It" ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). Just last year, he clocked his fifth No. One with "God Gave Me A Girl." This year, he released "Good Day To Have A Great Day," a testament to his upbeat perspective on life, advocating the celebration of every day.

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Celebrates His Wife With 'Bones'

Russell Dickerson Gets Personal With New Single 'Bones'

Russell Dickerson Earns 12 BMI Millionaire Certificates

Singled Out: Russell Dickerson's Good Day To Have A Great Day'

More Russell Dickerson News