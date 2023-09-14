Dan + Shay Announce The Heartbreak On The Map Tour

(Warner) Dan + Shay plan their trek across the map with the announcement of their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to kick off on February 29, 2024, in Greenville, SC making stops in Austin, Grand Rapids, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Boston, MA at TD Garden on April 14, 2024. Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning September 19 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning September 22, 2023, at 10 am local time.

The 19-city tour aptly receives its title from "Heartbreak On The Map," the third song, and early fan-favorite contender, on the duo's highly anticipated, fifth studio album, Bigger Houses due tomorrow, September 15 via Warner Music Nashville.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour (2024)

Date City, State Venue

Thu, Feb 29 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Mar 1 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu, Mar 7 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Fri, Mar 8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sat, Mar 9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Thu, Mar 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed, Mar 20 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Thu, Mar 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Mar 22 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

