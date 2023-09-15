Nate Smith Covers Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars'

(Sony Music Nashville) Due to fan demand, breakout star Nate Smith released his rendition of Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," today. After lending his powerhouse vocals to the 2006 hit and previewing his version on social media beginning in July, Nate's following has grown by over 100k on TikTok and over 88k on Instagram. Over 13.5k videos have been created using the sound as well. The positive reaction from fans prompted him to record and release his take on the tune.

Following his Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hit "Whiskey On You," Nate's current single "World On Fire" is hitting country radio airwaves nationwide. With over 65 million global streams to date, the breakup hit is one of 26 tracks on Smith's self-titled album / deluxe version released on April 28. Upon its release, the project achieved the largest album debut from a new artist this year (2023), as well as the largest full length album debut from a new artist since 2020. The album hit #6 on Billboard's Country albums chart and #30 overall on the Billboard Top 200.

Press raved about the album, with The Tennessean sharing that it "lends itself well to country's radio-ready expectations, but also is so well-delivered that it explodes them, too... Smith's vocal is a flexible instrument that is so genuinely powerful that, aided by intentional musicianship, it achieves songs that feel familiar in a heart-warming and instantly connective manner." Billboard lauded his "formidable, rangy and raw vocal power" while Holler noted that his range bears "resemblance to country legend Vince Gill, whose vocal control could cause fainting spells three states over," adding that "this is Smith's superpower."

Smith, who is known for his "strong voice that grips a lyric with ferocity" (Billboard), was nominated for NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the 58th ACM Awards in addition to his 2023 CMT Awards nomination for BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR for his smash single "Whiskey On You."

Nate has spent the summer opening for Thomas Rhett's HOME TEAM TOUR 2023 and will open for Cole Swindell's TWELVE TOUR this fall. It was recently announced that he will return to Stagecoach next year following his debut appearance at the festival this year.

