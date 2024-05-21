Nate Smith Just Had The Best Week Of His Life

() Showing no signs of slowing down, country powerhouse Nate Smith continues his meteoric rise to superstardom with an amazing week in Dallas, TX last week. Not only was Smith named Billboard's Rookie of the Year for the magazine's country power players issue, but he also received the honor of receiving the award for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and announced as Amazon's Breakthrough artist for 2024. To cap the week off, Smith released a version of his Top 10 single "Bulletproof" with diamond certified international superstar Avril Lavigne. The two performed the track on the ACM's on Thursday night. "Bulletproof" is Smith's latest single and marks his 3rd top 10 at the country format.

"Last week was the best week of my life," says Smith. "I'm still pinching myself. Performing on my first ever award show and to do it with Avril was insane. She is such a rock star. I'm so excited to share this version of "Bulletproof" with everyone."

"I grew up listening to country music, performing at country fairs, and watching country awards shows so it's an honor to perform at the ACM Awards with Nate tonight," said Avril on Thursday following their performance. "Nate is a special person and I was proud to take the stage with him to perform 'Bulletproof.'"

Earlier this year, Smith's second single "World on Fire" broke the record for the longest consecutive run at #1 with 10 weeks on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. This feat also marks Smith as the first artist to achieve this run with a second single at country radio. The song also hit No. 1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for three weeks. Smith also headlined his sold-out WORLD ON FIRE TOUR earlier this year and received a nomination at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards for BEST NEW ARTIST (COUNTRY). He just released his Through The Smoke EP featuring current single "Bulletproof" plus 5 additional new songs and a cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box." Smith is currently on Morgan Wallen's ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 tour and is opening the highly sought-after tour in stadiums across the country, with stops in Arlington (TX), Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Oxford (MS), Tampa and other cities. He will also embark on his own headlining Through The Smoke tour this Fall.

The duo's performance of "Bulletproof" marked Avril's ACM Awards debut and took place just prior to the launch of her highly anticipated North American Greatest Hits headline tour kicking off Wednesday, May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, with stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, 2x Toronto, Charlotte, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, Sept 18 in Calgary. While on tour, the 8-time GRAMMY nominated icon will release her first-ever Greatest Hits album on June 21 (pre-order now). An essential compilation from all phases of Avril's pioneering career as one of the 21st century's breakout pop icons, Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits features 20 career-spanning fan-favorites from her record-smashing catalog including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified "Complicated" and 2x platinum-certified "Sk8er Boi" from her chart-topping 2002 debut album Let Go (Artista) through her seventh studio album Love Sux (Elektra/DTA) with songs such as "Bite Me," "Bois Lie" feat. Machine Gun Kelly and "I'm A Mess" with Yungblud.

