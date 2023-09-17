.

16-year-Old Country Star Mason Ramsey Delivers 'Next Right Thing'

(Atlantic) There's only one move 16-year-old Country star Mason Ramsey is making in new release "Next Right Thing" via Atlantic Records. Available now across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, along with an official music video.

"In life, it is easy for things to go wrong but it is always important that we do the next right thing," shares Ramsey. The optimistic honky-tonk rocker - written by Ramsey, Kendall Goodman, and Brandon Day (also serving as the producer) - pairs throwback undertones with a strong moral compass, driving drums, and bright background harmonies, as the breakout singer-songwriter further grows into his fan-favorite vocal - now a few years older, but still laced with traditional twang. Meanwhile, with video production by Working Holiday, the adjoining clip captures the easy charisma that first made the young entertainer a global star, while highlighting Ramsey's intergenerational style as well. Decked out in a black leather jacket and wingtip shoes, he croons "Next Right Thing" and strums an electric guitar, all while promising to live life one "right thing" at a time.

"Mason Ramsey is gearing up to make the internet go crazy-again," raves Parade, as "Next Right Thing" fast follows a string of fresh songs from Ramsey. Marking the next creative chapter "older and more reflective," according to Billboard, with recent releases including heartfelt hometown ballad "Reasons To Come Home" and the up-tempo romantic fun of "She Got It Outta Me," PEOPLE further hails, Ramsey's "sharpened his chops and returned with a deeper voice and some deeper lyrics."

Ready to hit the stage with his new music, Ramsey is introducing "The Next Right Thing is Homecoming with Mason Ramsey" contest. Launching today (9/15), fans can enter for a chance to have him be your date to homecoming and perform at your school!

