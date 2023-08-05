Mason Ramsey Releases 'She Got It Outta Me' Video

(Atlantic Records) 16-year-old Country phenom, Mason Ramsey releases his latest offering "She Got It Outta Me," produced by Aaron Eshuis and written by Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton, Liz Rose, and Tofer Brown - available everywhere via Atlantic Records.
"She Got It Outta Me" follows "Reasons To Come Home," Ramsey's first new release since 2019. The song arrived alongside an official music video directed by Kaiser Cunningham and Taylor Kelly.
Last year, Ramsey released an official music video for "Before I Knew It," directed by Luke Harvey. "Before I Knew It" went viral on TikTok amassing 550K creates and 3 billion views on the platform, over 2.7 million on the song's visualizer, and surpassing 30 million streams, to date. The song comes off his 2019 project, TWANG EP. Ramsey then hit the road on his sold out "HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY TOUR," and took the stage with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and BTS at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards to perform their record-breaking collab "Old Town Road."
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke- Motley Crue Celebrating 'Shout At The Devil' With YEAR OF THE DEVIL Collection- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang
King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates
Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video
Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'
Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'
Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video
Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour
New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'