Mason Ramsey Releases 'She Got It Outta Me' Video

08-05-2023

(Atlantic Records) 16-year-old Country phenom, Mason Ramsey releases his latest offering "She Got It Outta Me," produced by Aaron Eshuis and written by Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton, Liz Rose, and Tofer Brown - available everywhere via Atlantic Records.

"She Got It Outta Me" follows "Reasons To Come Home," Ramsey's first new release since 2019. The song arrived alongside an official music video directed by Kaiser Cunningham and Taylor Kelly.

Last year, Ramsey released an official music video for "Before I Knew It," directed by Luke Harvey. "Before I Knew It" went viral on TikTok amassing 550K creates and 3 billion views on the platform, over 2.7 million on the song's visualizer, and surpassing 30 million streams, to date. The song comes off his 2019 project, TWANG EP. Ramsey then hit the road on his sold out "HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY TOUR," and took the stage with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and BTS at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards to perform their record-breaking collab "Old Town Road."

