Olivia Rodrigo Tops Billboard 200 With GUTS

(Interscope) GUTS, the sophomore album from multi-Platinum-selling, three-time GRAMMY-winner Olivia Rodrigo, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and atop the UK Official Albums Chart Top 100. GUTS, which outsold SOUR in both the US and UK, is also No. 1 in Canada, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Released via Geffen Records, the album is the follow-up to her debut album SOUR, which also opened atop US and International charts.

In the U.S., GUTS sold 302,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. Rodrigo is the first female artist in nearly a decade to debut her first two albums atop the Billboard 200 chart. The album also claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales.

GUTS broke records on Apple Music, becoming the fastest project to rank #1 in 80 countries. It debuted with 28 million first day U.S. streams on Spotify, surpassing SOUR and making it her biggest Spotify U.S. album debut. The album's 12 tracks debuted within the top 15 Spotify US chart, with nine songs in the top 10. All tracks placed within the top 25, with seven songs in the top 10, on both Spotify and Apple Global charts. In the U.K., GUTS had the biggest week 1 streams this year. The album outsold the rest of the top 10 combined.

The album's first single, "vampire," is her biggest debut of all time on multiple platforms. "vampire" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, set the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo song in 2023 and ultimately shot to No. 1 at Top 40 Radio. Thanks to "vampire" - and her 5x Platinum debut single "drivers license" from SOUR - Rodrigo is the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the Hot 100. She's also the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1. When "vampire" reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart - like SOUR's "drivers license" and "good 4 u" - Rodrigo became the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade.

Produced by her frequent collaborator Daniel Nigro and partly created at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City, GUTS is a major leap forward in both the unbridled honesty of Rodrigo's songwriting and the bold originality of her sound. The Los Angeles Times hailed the album as a "masterpiece" and Pitchfork declared it "bitingly charismatic." The New York Times noted, "Rodrigo is a songwriter of rather astonishing purity." Praising GUTS as an "instant classic," Rolling Stone said, "she proves that she's a voice that's here to stay and a songwriter built to last." "All over Guts, she's so witty, so pissed off, so angsty at the same time, the way only a rock star can be. And this is the album of a truly brilliant rock star." In a five-star review, NME observed, "[GUTS] secures her place as a generational talent."

Rodrigo will kick off her first-ever arena tour on February 23, 2024, in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe. Due to incredible fan demand, 18 new dates have been added to the GUTS world tour. The run now includes four nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will join on select dates. Additional tour stops in different countries will be announced at a later date.

