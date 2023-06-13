Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single 'vampire'

Single art

(Interscope) GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum recording artist Olivia Rodrigo announced the June 30th release of her new single "vampire" via Geffen Records. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter penned the song with producer Daniel Nigro, who also collaborated with her on SOUR, Rodrigo's debut studio album. Marking the first new music from the record-breaking young artist since the May 2021 release of SOUR, "vampire" is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence. Pre-order the special limited edition physical versions of "vampire" which also include Rodrigo's first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7" pressing, here.



Rodrigo continues to write with unflinching honesty, a quality that's endeared her to listeners ever since she dropped her breakthrough single "drivers license" in January 2021. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song in history to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. Now certified 5x Platinum in the U.S., "drivers license" also resonated on a global level, topping the charts in numerous countries. The triple Platinum "deja vu" and 4x Platinum, Billboard Hot 100-topping "good 4 u" followed in the leadup to the release of her first full-album.



SOUR entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and would go on to become the longest-running debut album in the chart's top 10 of the 21st century-and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon. SOUR also entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand. Upon release, SOUR scored the most U.S. audio streams for a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify.



Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and hailed as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, among others, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17 million albums globally with over 40 billion streams worldwide. The album's 11 tracks have all been certified by the RIAA-and have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.



Rodrigo received seven GRAMMY Award nominations-including nods in each of the Big Four categories-and took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. She was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Woman of the Year at Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year at both the ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Variety Hitmakers. She has also received seven Billboard Awards, a Brit, a Juno, and an NME Award while "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)" won Best Music Documentary honors at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. In 2022, she kicked off her first-ever world tour-a sold-out run that took her to upwards of 40 cities across North America and Europe.



By focusing on intimate storytelling, crafting iconic choruses, and effortlessly building a passionate fandom, Rodrigo has ascended to the very pinnacle of pop. Her music has become an integral part of this era's soundtrack. With "vampire," she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.

Related Stories

More Olivia Rodrigo News