Hear War Hippies' 'So Sweet' New Single

(117) War Hippies take you on the run with a promise of love, whiskey and breaking the law on their new single, "So Sweet." The track is quintessential War Hippies with its vivid lyrics and distinct storytelling.
The tune begins with our strong yet sensitive outlaw in Mississippi, fresh from robbing a bank. He has taken to the open road, running and hiding from the law, with his lady love and a shotgun.
The single stays true to War Hippies outlaw persona and is the perfect summer tune to blast on the lake, in the car or on the bike. "As a songwriter I love writing truth, 'from your soul' songs. But, it's also fun just to make up a story and listen to it come to life. That's what this song is for me," Scooter Brown said.
Known for their electrifying live shows, War Hippies are back out on the road this year with stops all over. Dates will feature headline shows, festivals and more dates with Travis Tritt. Endorsed by Harley-Davidson, War Hippies also perform at bike rallies and join rides across the U.S. and support various veteran non-profits. The duo is currently in the studio finishing an anticipated sophomore album to be released this Fall. For more info and to buy tickets please visit warhippies.com.
War Hippies Tour Dates:
May 18 - Hurricane Mills, Tenn. - Tennessee Motorcycle & Music Revival
May 25 - French Lick, Ind. - French Lick Resort
May 30 - Charlotte, N.C. - Neighborhood Theatre
May 31 - Wilmington, N.C. - War Hippies In Concert At Port City Marina
June 1 - Kill Devil Hills, N.C. - Outer Banks Brewing Station
June 6 - Kennesaw, Ga. - Atlanta Is Grateful 2024
June 8 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan Civic Center Arena
June 16 - Bloomington, Ill. - Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois 2024
June 29 - Woodstock, Ga.- Red, White & Brews
July 2 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede - Civitas Park Stage
July 5 - Filer, Idaho - Firecracker Day Festival 2024
July 12 - 13 - New Salem, N.D. - ND Country Fest 2024
July 19 - Old Washington, Ohio - Old Washington Music Fest 2024
July 26 - Kearney, Neb. - Buffalo County Fair
July 27 - Pueblo West, Colo. - Copper River Presents Summer Of Red Dirt
Aug. 2 - Yuma, Colo. - 2024 Yuma County Fair
Aug. 10 - Sequim, Wash. - Unity Of Effort 2024
Aug. 15 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center At The Heights
Aug. 17 - Lewisburg, W. Va. - State Fair Of West Virginia
Aug. 23 - Wabash, Ind. - Eagles Theatre
Aug. 24 - Huntingburg, Ind. - Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest 2024
Aug. 31 - Colville, Wash. - FarmJam 2024
War Hippies Recruit Randy Travis For Video Of 'Promises' Cover
War Hippies Deliver Raw Emotion And Gritty Storytelling With 'No Friend of Mine (Fiddle Cut)' Video
War Hippies Raise $70K With 'War Hippies Gives'
War Hippies Kick Off Tootsie's Birthday Bash in Nashville
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion- Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini- Metallica Share Full Elton John Tribute- more
Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers- Bad Wolves Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'Hunger For Life'- more
Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'- Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion
Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows
Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'
Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives
Carmine Appice Recruits All-Star Lineup For New Cactus Album
Valley Begin New Era With 'When You Know Someone'
Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini
Metallica Share Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance