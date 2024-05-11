Hear War Hippies' 'So Sweet' New Single

(117) War Hippies take you on the run with a promise of love, whiskey and breaking the law on their new single, "So Sweet." The track is quintessential War Hippies with its vivid lyrics and distinct storytelling.

The tune begins with our strong yet sensitive outlaw in Mississippi, fresh from robbing a bank. He has taken to the open road, running and hiding from the law, with his lady love and a shotgun.

The single stays true to War Hippies outlaw persona and is the perfect summer tune to blast on the lake, in the car or on the bike. "As a songwriter I love writing truth, 'from your soul' songs. But, it's also fun just to make up a story and listen to it come to life. That's what this song is for me," Scooter Brown said.

Known for their electrifying live shows, War Hippies are back out on the road this year with stops all over. Dates will feature headline shows, festivals and more dates with Travis Tritt. Endorsed by Harley-Davidson, War Hippies also perform at bike rallies and join rides across the U.S. and support various veteran non-profits. The duo is currently in the studio finishing an anticipated sophomore album to be released this Fall. For more info and to buy tickets please visit warhippies.com.

War Hippies Tour Dates:

May 18 - Hurricane Mills, Tenn. - Tennessee Motorcycle & Music Revival

May 25 - French Lick, Ind. - French Lick Resort

May 30 - Charlotte, N.C. - Neighborhood Theatre

May 31 - Wilmington, N.C. - War Hippies In Concert At Port City Marina

June 1 - Kill Devil Hills, N.C. - Outer Banks Brewing Station

June 6 - Kennesaw, Ga. - Atlanta Is Grateful 2024

June 8 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan Civic Center Arena

June 16 - Bloomington, Ill. - Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois 2024

June 29 - Woodstock, Ga.- Red, White & Brews

July 2 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede - Civitas Park Stage

July 5 - Filer, Idaho - Firecracker Day Festival 2024

July 12 - 13 - New Salem, N.D. - ND Country Fest 2024

July 19 - Old Washington, Ohio - Old Washington Music Fest 2024

July 26 - Kearney, Neb. - Buffalo County Fair

July 27 - Pueblo West, Colo. - Copper River Presents Summer Of Red Dirt

Aug. 2 - Yuma, Colo. - 2024 Yuma County Fair

Aug. 10 - Sequim, Wash. - Unity Of Effort 2024

Aug. 15 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center At The Heights

Aug. 17 - Lewisburg, W. Va. - State Fair Of West Virginia

Aug. 23 - Wabash, Ind. - Eagles Theatre

Aug. 24 - Huntingburg, Ind. - Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest 2024

Aug. 31 - Colville, Wash. - FarmJam 2024

