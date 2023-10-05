War Hippies Raise $70K With 'War Hippies Gives'

(117) Country music sensation War Hippies, in collaboration with Sing Out Loud Festival and Sweetwater, created a major buzz at the first-ever Francis Field Showcase in downtown St. Augustine, Florida on September 22 and 23 with the launch of their philanthropic initiative, 'War Hippies Gives.' Together, they raised an impressive $70,000, which was generously donated to support the St. Johns County School District's Music Education program.

The driving mission behind 'War Hippies Gives' is to ensure that children have access to stringed instruments and receive high-quality music education. This initiative couldn't have come at a more crucial time, as the St. Johns County School District has witnessed a 45% increase in demand for musical instruments in K-12 music education programs over the past decade.

Adding to the urgency of the situation, Florida's per-pupil expenditure on education has consistently ranked in the lowest 20%, placing it at 43-45 out of the 50 states. The partnership between War Hippies, Sing Out Loud Festival, and Sweetwater is not only making a difference in the lives of young musicians but also addressing a pressing need within the St. Johns County School District's educational landscape.

This outstanding event featured an incredible lineup that included renowned acts such as The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers, Lord Huron, Elle King, Amos Lee, S.G. Goodman, and, of course, War Hippies. Drawing in a staggering crowd of over 32,000 music enthusiasts from all corners of the United States, the festival's success was undeniable.

The festival's reach extended far beyond Florida, attracting attendees from South Florida, North and South Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, and various other regions, highlighting the festival's broad appeal and significant impact. Notably, this showcase served as a standout moment within the month-long Sing Out Loud Festival, strategically held in September. Historically, September witnesses a dip in tourism for St. Johns County, with lodging occupancy often falling below 60% compared to peak months. By hosting the festival during this time, a deliberate effort was made to invigorate the local economy and foster vibrant community engagement.

