Jon Pardi Announces Mr. Saturday Night World Tour

(Live Nation) Jon Pardi today announced his first official headlining run across the globe, the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, produced by Live Nation. Named after his latest critically acclaimed album, Mr. Saturday Night, the tour kicks off in Belfast on Aug. 25 followed by multiple dates across the U.K. plus stops in Amsterdam, Hamburg, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Pardi then returns for the North American leg of the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, and rolls through Knoxville, Savannah, St. Louis, Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and more including dates in Ontario and B.C. Opening acts include Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax on select dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 21 and additional presales throughout the week (details below). The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10 AM Local Time on LiveNation.com or JonPardi.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for the tour, which may include: premium tickets, a backstage tour, a group photo backstage, an invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, a limited-edition gift item, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official card of the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 21 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 23 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans can also take part in the Jon Pardi Fan Club Presale by joining Pardi's email list (here) by today at 11pm ET to receive the presale code to their inbox on Tuesday morning.

Since first hitting the country landscape, Jon Pardi has long since separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. "Jon Pardi cut a path through modern country's embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM" (The New York Times) with "an emboldened work... a distilling of his sound into a more potent form that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition's modern era" (NPR). With his "state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that point to country's future" (Rolling Stone), Pardi is "a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang" (People). "Even when he's singing sad songs, he wants people to have a good time" (Associated Press).

Pardi's current single off Mr. Saturday Night, "Your Heart Or Mine," is Top 30 and climbing on country radio airplay charts. Featured by NPR, Paste, Billboard, The Tennessean and more, Pardi's album Mr. Saturday Night proved Pardi has "blazed his own trail over the past decade" (Billboard), with Taste of Country noting, his "refusal to chase sets Mr. Saturday Night apart" and Nash News raving, Mr. Saturday Night "proves he might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today's need for hooks." Mr. Saturday Night reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi- the same team behind the boards of his critically acclaimed album, Heartache Medication. Pardi's CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project. Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone's "Best Album of the Year" and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) "Best Albums of the Year." Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits "Dirt On My Boots," "Head Over Boots," "Heartache On The Dance Floor" and "Night Shift."

Named a "hero in the making" (Variety), Pardi has earned five No. 1s on country radio and is noted for his "long-lasting mark on the genre" (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still wok on a mass scale" (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times) and "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People).

JON PARDI 2023 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT WORLD TOUR DATES:

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

^ Not a Live Nation Date

Friday, August 25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall^~

Sunday, August 27 - Lutterworth, U.K. - The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 28 - Glasgow, U.K. - Old Fruitmarket~

Tuesday, August 29 - Manchester, U.K. - O2 Ritz~

Thursday, August 31 - Bristol, U.K. - O2 Academy~

Friday, September 1 - London, U.K. - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire~

Sunday, September 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg^~

Monday, September 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan^~

Wednesday, September 6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller~

Thursday, September 7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand^~

Thursday, September 28 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Friday, September 29 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Saturday, September 30 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, October 5 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Friday, October 6 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 7 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place*

Thursday, October 19 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 - Fort Worth, TX - DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena#

