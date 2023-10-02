Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album and Holiday Show Announced

(UMG Nashville) Jon Pardi announces his first-ever Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, releasing October 27, and his headline holiday show at Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 16. Produced by Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore-the 12-track holiday album, releases the same week Pardi is set to become the first California native inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets for Pardi's "A Very Merry Christmas With Jon Pardi" show at Beacon Theatre in New York, N.Y. on December 16 will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, Tues., Oct. 3 via Citi Presale & through the Pardi Animals Fan Club with general on-sale beginning Fri., Oct. 6 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com or JonPardi.com.

In addition to his Dec. 16 holiday show in New York, Pardi will kick off the holiday season performing live at Nashville's favorite holiday tradition, the Opry Country Christmas shows, on November 26. Returning to the Grand Ole Opry House for the third year, Opry Country Christmas will be Pardi's first major activity as an Opry member. Tickets for Opry Country Christmas shows are on-sale now at opry.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of Pardi's highly anticipated MR. SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR opening weekend. Named after Pardi's critically acclaimed album--which earned him his third consecutive ACM Album of the Year nomination in a row as both artist and producer--the MR. SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR kicked off its North American leg this week in Knoxville, TN (9/28) before heading to Pikeville, KY, (9/29) and Savannah, GA (9/30) and next heads to Hollywood, Florida on October 5.

